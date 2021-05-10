QUINCY — Gavin Wendling had to laugh at how it all transpired.
Leading off the bottom of the sixth inning Monday with the Quincy High School baseball team and Beardstown tied at 2, the Blue Devils’ first baseman drew a walk. He went to second when Connor Schwindeler was hit by a pitch, and both runners advanced on Joe Schroeder’s groundout.
QHS coach Brandon Crisp is constantly reminding the Blue Devils to be ready and aggressive when on third base in case of a passed ball or wild pitch.
Wendling took that to heart.
On a one-ball, two-strike pitch to Blue Devils leadoff hitter Kenny Taylor, a wild pitch from Tigers reliever Owen Quigley squirted past catcher Micah Wink and to the backstop. So Wendling broke for the plate.
“About halfway there, I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, I got this,’” Wendling said.
A couple steps further, he was quite so sure.
“About three-fourths of the way there, I was like, ‘Oh, this is going to be close,’” Wendling said.
It wasn’t as close as it may have seemed. Wendling tumbled across the plate as Wink’s throw eluded Quigley, and he reached back and slapped the plate to ensure he scored what became the go-ahead run in an 8-3 victory at the QHS field.
“It was Senior Night, so you just want to win,” said Wendling, one of three seniors in the lineup along with pitcher Dominick Gibson and second baseman Nate Brandon. “To finally score there, for Dom and the team, it felt really good.”
Gibson’s effort afforded the Blue Devils the time to create a late-inning rally.
The lanky right-hander allowed two runs in the first inning, giving up hits to three of the first four batters in Beardstown’s order, but he escaped further damage with a groundout and a fly ball to end the inning.
“With pitching, you always know it’s going to be a battle,” Gibson said. “There were a few Senior Night jitters, but you’re going to have those.”
Those jitters faded quickly, and Gibson locked in.
He allowed just four hits over the final six innings, while striking out three and walking just one. The Tigers scored a run in the seventh, but two groundouts and another flyball put the cap on Gibson’s first varsity victory.
“Every new inning is a new chance,” Gibson said. “You just have to come out and do whatever you can to keep your team in the game, and I felt that’s what I did.”
In his case, that meant getting on top of hitters. He threw first-pitch strikes to 17 of the 31 batters he faced, and the longer he kept the Tigers off the scoreboard, the more likely the Blue Devils were to score.
“I kept trying to will the guys in there,” Gibson said. “I told them to keep playing baseball, keep grinding away. The Beardstown pitcher was locked in. He was carving us up. We finally get into their bullpen and went from there.”
Luke Mettemeyer’s RBI single in the first inning got one run back, and Grayson Cook led off the fourth inning with a double and scored on Noah Harbin’s single to tie the game.
Then came the six-run sixth inning in which the Blue Devils took advantage of four hit batters and two walks, with two free passes forcing in runs.
“That’s been the story of our season. We’ve kind of been late arrivers,” QHS coach Brandon Crisp said. “It’s kind of like we’re here, then something happens and we decide to turn it on. But to our kids’ credit, they really battled today.”
The way Gibson battled, it was his game to finish.
“We were really satisfied with how he was cruising there,” Crisp said.
Gibson wanted to be there for the last out, too.
“Finishing it was everything,” Gibson said. “I finished the sixth and walked in the dugout and everything for me was being able to go out and finish that game for myself and my team.”