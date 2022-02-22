Imagine winning a state championship on your first try.
And then doing it again on your next two attempts.
Then think about going through all three of those seasons without ever losing a match.
And handling it with humility, grace and class.
Palmyra’s Collin Arch can.
He’s done all of that. And much more.
The standout high school junior powered to his third Missouri state wrestling championship on Saturday at Mizzou Arena.
And he did it in dominating fashion.
Arch pinned his first three opponents at state before earning a decisive 9-2 win over Trenton’s Hunter McAtee in the Class 1 finals at 138 pounds.
He now has 108 wins in his remarkable prep career.
And zero losses.
He previously won state titles in Columbia at 120 and 132 pounds. He went 40-0 this winter.
Arch simply has it all.
He’s a strong, physical and explosive wrestler who overpowers his opponents.
He’s also very skilled and advanced technically for someone his age.
It’s enjoyable watching his matches – even though most of them don’t last long.
Arch is known for being a determined and driven athlete with an impressive work ethic.
He is a mature young man who possesses a calm, cool demeanor that serves him well in pressure-packed situations.
He is all business when he steps on the mat and doesn’t show much emotion after his matches.
Arch is soft spoken. matter-of-fact, articulate and respectful in his interviews.
He is an elite prospect who is on track to excel at the next level while competing collegiately.
What’s not to like?
Fans in this area, and the ones who have witnessed him at the state meet, have been blessed to watch a top wrestler of his caliber compete over these past three winters.
He has positioned himself to become an undefeated four-time state champion. That is a rare and incredible feat.
And one that is certainly within his reach.
Collin Arch definitely is something special.
He’s a champion in my book. On and off the mat.
Can’t wait to see what he does next season.
