CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – It has been a wild, crazy and chaotic ride following our local and area sports teams this winter.
And has been memorable.
It has been a blast covering these squads on their postseason journeys.
I sincerely wish we could have covered more games and meets, but we did the very best we could.
Here are some of my favorite highlights and moments I saw during the 2021-22 winter sports season:
Quincy Notre Dame’s long and winding road – and it was a long one with all of the postseason travel – to capturing the Class 2A girls’ state basketball title. The Lady Raiders definitely peaked at the right time as Eric Orne coached QND to its fourth title under him and sixth overall.
Witnessing Jeremiah Talton turn in a spectacular senior season to lead an amazing turnaround for the Quincy Blue Devils. He led his team to conference, regional and sectional titles, and to within one win of state. He will be successful as he moves to the Division I level. He's a great player and even better person. Jeremiah is a tremendous shooter and an excellent defender. New Orleans is getting a good one.
The most fun that I had covering a game all season was in the Class 1A boys’ state basketball semifinals in Champaign. The Liberty Eagles simply put on a clinic for how to play winning team basketball. It was impressive. The Eagles excelled with a great senior class and threw a scare into top-ranked Yorkville Christian before falling in the finals. Greg Altmix is an outstanding coach.
The second-half resurgence of the QND boys’ basketball team. Kevin Meyer made some important mid-season changes, and his team responded with a strong run into early March. The Raiders started five juniors and will be a force next season.
I love the grit and moxie that Quincy High center Taylor Fohey plays with. She is an excellent scorer and rebounder in the post. And she will be back again next season.
The unlikely drive and buzzer-beating layup by Ralph Wires that boosted Quincy High past Collinsville in the sectional semifinals. It was the most exciting and dramatic play I witnessed all season.
Southeastern junior Danny Stephens wasn’t as good as advertised. He was better. Much better. He’s 6-7 and can do it all on the court. It will be fun to see how he does next season. He’s outstanding.
The Quincy High pregame show at Blue Devil Gymnasium is the best, by far, of any I have ever seen for a high school game. It gave me goosebumps every time I saw it.
I heard Palmyra wrestler Collin Arch was good. But the three-time undefeated Missouri state champion is something special. Glad I was able to see him compete in person. And we get to watch him for another season.
The Illini West girls’ basketball team was one of the toughest and hard-nosed that I watched all season. The Chargers came up short of making it to state, but they were ranked in the state's top five in Class 2A all season for a reason. They had an excellent squad.
One of my media colleagues at the state basketball tournament compiled a list of the best hair and Liberty’s Breiton Klingele was ranked No. 1. I couldn’t agree more. He’s a nice kid who is an excellent player. But everyone was talking about his impressive mullet in Champaign. Kudos for having a great head of hair.
The silky-smooth shooting touch of QND’s Blair Eftink. She is one of the best shooters in Illinois, from 3-point range and from the free-throw line.
Seeing a QHS freshman named Bradley Longcor III excel far beyond his years. The kid is skilled, poised and confident. And he has a lethal cross-over dribble. The first team all-conference pick has a tremendous upside. If he's not already on the radar of DI coaches, he definitely should be.
The tournament venues for state basketball were top-notch. Illinois State University was a great location for the girls and the University of Illinois was perfect for the boys. Good to see the boys’ tourney back where it belongs. Awesome set-up at both places.
The coaching job done by QHS coach Andy Douglas. He’s a heck of a coach who is outstanding to work with. He’s a total class act all the way. His Blue Devils should be a force for years to come with Longcor, fellow starter Keshaun Thomas and sharpshooter Dominique Clay just completing their freshman campaigns.
And last, but not least, was the phenomenal play of Notre Dame all-state junior Abbey Schreacke. She’s an outstanding player who is beloved by her teammates. She’s already a high-level Division I recruit. She’s the best female player I’ve ever seen at the high school level. Abbey is a great young lady who has been a joy to cover. With Schreacke and three other starters returning, the Lady Raiders will be favored to win state again next year.
A special thanks goes out to Don O’Brien, Chris Duerr, Broc Hampsmire, Eric Ervin, Jake Rongholt and Jeff Wellman for all of their assistance, professionalism and friendship. And for welcoming me to Quincy.
Thank you so much to the readers for following along. Let’s do it again next season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.