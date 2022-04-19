The spring season has provided its share of challenges, as it frequently does, with cold, rainy and windy weather.
But that has not stopped athletes in this area from showcasing their vast array of talents.
I have been fortunate to have had a front row seat for much of it.
Here are a few of my observations of what I have been impressed with this spring as we move closer to the postseason:
Watching Bri Lannerd score goals and teammate Taylor Fohey prevent goals from being scored. That has elevated the Quincy High girls’ soccer team to a successful season. Fohey is as tough of a competitor as I’ve seen in any sport. And she’s a great kid.
The excellent glove work of Quincy Notre Dame shortstop Abbey Schreacke. She’s a basketball star who led her team to a state championship, but she’s not a bad softball player. She can also swing the bat. Not sure there is anything Abbey isn’t good at. She’s an outstanding young lady and an excellent student with a selfless, team-first attitude.
The amazing, and very fast, Jett Rose. The Quincy High track star can fly. He is an average-sized kid with above average ability on the QHS blue oval. He’s one of the best sprinters in Illinois in the 100 and 200. Can’t wait to see him make a run at a state title this season.
The all-out effort displayed by QND soccer standout Sage Stratton. The hard-charging freshman is the Energizer bunny with a limitless amount of endurance and energy. She’s anywhere and everywhere during a match.
The offensive prowess of the Notre Dame baseball team. This power-packed lineup is lethal from top to bottom. The Raiders can blow a game open in the blink of an eye.
Watching a Blue Devil soccer match or a track meet at Flinn Stadium. It’s a great venue. Looking forward to covering football there in the fall.
Quincy is blessed with excellent facilities for its high school teams. Notre Dame’s baseball, soccer and softball fields are top-notch as well. The burgers and brats at the Backyard are awesome.
The determination and intensity of Notre Dame softball coach Eric Orne. He is one of the most knowledgeable, experienced and best coaches in the state. He is a fairly decent girls’ basketball coach as well.
Finally receiving my first chance to cover a baseball game at QU Stadium. The Hawks have a solid squad with a number of standout players. Starting pitcher Spencer Walker, the team’s ace, is among the players worth checking out.
The batting ability of QND freshman Caitlin Bunte. She’s a talented softball player with a bright future. She hits some rockets from the leadoff spot in the loaded Lady Raider lineup. The ball just jumps off her bat.
Seeing the Quincy High baseball team gain momentum on the diamond. The Blue Devils can swing the bat and put their share of runs on the board.
The all-around athleticism of Notre Dame junior Lia Quintero. She started on the state championship basketball team, but that might be her third-best sport. She’s an all-state tennis player who has had an excellent spring as a top goal scorer in soccer. She is a great competitor who has been enjoyable to cover.
Looking forward to seeing how the rest of the spring season plays out over the next month.
And looking forward to some warmer and much milder weather.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.