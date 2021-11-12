When COVID-19 became a serious issue in the United States and around the world last year, it was something I took very seriously.
I wore a mask, practiced social distancing, stayed home as much as possible and became vaccinated the first opportunity I had.
But earlier this year, I tested positive for COVID. I was covering sporting events while being careful and wearing a mask, but I was still around an abundance of people at various events.
COVID is no joke. I am in my 50s, and I was hit very hard by it for several weeks in late January and early February. It was a crushing blow to my health and well-being. I couldn’t sleep and couldn’t eat, and it took a major and massive toll on me. It was the worst I had ever felt, for an extended period, in my life.
Fortunately, I eventually fought through it and recovered.
During the time I had COVID, and was forced to quarantine, I watched a ton of sports on television.
My Iowa Hawkeyes were having a great season in basketball with center Luka Garza being named national player of the year.
But what was really unfortunate was that fans weren’t allowed to attend the games. And they didn’t get to experience first-hand Garza’s remarkable season in person.
Games where 15,000 fans normally would have been cheering for Garza were transformed into games as quiet as a noon pickup game at the local YMCA.
But having fans stay home was a necessary step for the safety of everyone.
We still have to take precautions, and COVID has not gone away, but the fans are back at sporting events now in the U.S.
And it makes a tremendous difference.
Interviewing a couple of Quincy University basketball players Tuesday, their eyes lit up when talking about fans being back at Pepsi Arena this year.
Senior Silas Crisler said games last year felt like scrimmages with no fans in the stands.
When Southeastern punched its ticket to the Illinois state volleyball tournament last week, the fans in the stands erupted while cheering enthusiastically after an epic Lady Suns comeback.
Quincy Notre Dame was bolstered by a huge cheering section as it made a deep postseason run in volleyball.
That’s what makes sports so special – having that enthusiastic, raucous and boisterous atmosphere in a stadium or arena. From the high school to the professional level, fan support makes a monumental difference.
It’s fun and exciting. It creates a buzz that makes key events memorable. And it provides athletes and teams with an extra boost during an important competition.
I covered the Northern Iowa football game at Iowa State earlier this fall in Ames. It was played in front of a sellout crowd of 60,000 fans and the place was rocking. It was awesome being down on the field and hearing the roar of the crowd late in the fourth quarter.
The fans definitely are back now. In a big way. It is wonderful to see.
Sellout crowds and festive atmospheres are among the many reasons we love sports so much. Let’s hope they are here to stay.
