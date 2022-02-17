I wasn’t here to witness it, but I’ve heard my share of stories about the nightmarish 2020-21 Quincy High School boys’ basketball season.
The COVID-abbreviated campaign was one the tradition-rich Blue Devils would love to forget.
One of the most storied, and best, basketball programs in the state stepped on the floor 15 times last season.
And won just three times.
That’s unthinkable and unheard of for a program with the tremendous history that Quincy High School has in basketball.
Expectations, as you might expect, weren’t terribly high outside the program at the start of this season.
But when I journeyed to Blue Devil Gymnasium for the first time in mid-November, I noticed a quiet confidence from this team.
Before that early season practice, I met a young man named Jeremiah Talton for the first time.
And he was determined to alter his team’s fortunes. He used the disappointment of his junior season as fuel and motivation for his final campaign in a Blue Devil uniform.
The first time I saw Jeremiah play, in the home opener on Thanksgiving night, he put his full arsenal of skills on display.
He’s 6-foot-6 and he can shoot the lights out. He can run, jump and dunk. And he’s a heck of a defensive player, who blocks shots and draws charges.
He’s receptive to coaching and is a good student. He’s the ultimate team player.
That has been evident during a memorable 2021-22 season.
Talton has been superb for a team that surpassed most peoples’ expectations by winning the outright Western Big Six title while collecting 24 regular-season victories.
He definitely went out in style in his final home game. He turned in a superb 29-point performance in Tuesday’s home win over Galesburg.
I’m a little biased, but Jeremiah Talton should be the player of the year in the Western Big Six. And you can’t convince me otherwise.
It has been fun to interview and chat with Jeremiah this season.
He’s an intelligent, well-spoken and classy young man. And he’s provided excellent leadership and set a great example for his younger teammates to follow.
It boggles my mind to think Talton only has two NCAA Division I scholarship offers now. I can think of some Big Ten teams that could use a player of his caliber.
Whatever college is fortunate enough to land Talton will be very thankful that they did. He is a guy who can impact a game offensively and defensively.
He leads his team in 3-pointers made and charges drawn.
Talton, of course, has had plenty of help for Quincy High this season.
It starts with a phenomenal freshman named Bradley Longcor. This kid continues to progress and impress. He’s an absolute stud with a huge upside.
Longcor is a tremendous player who is very advanced for his age on the basketball court. He is an excellent ball handler and passer who also has shot the ball well.
His lethal cross-over dribble has left frustrated defenders struggling to stay on their feet.
There is a reason Longcor is the school record holder, by a large margin, for points in a season by a Blue Devil freshman.
He’s the best prep freshman I’ve seen in person since I watched Jess Settles in the early 1990s. Settles went on to become Big Ten freshman of the year for the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Longcor will be a major college recruit long before his prep career ends. He’s that good.
He’s a kid who embraces the pressure and wants the ball in his hands late in a close game. He showed that by draining two clutch 3-pointers in last week’s big win over Rock Island.
Fellow freshmen Keshaun Thomas and Dominique Clay also have played key roles.
The powerful 6-foot-5 Thomas just played his best game with a superb performance against Galesburg on Tuesday. He scored his team’s first nine points of the fourth quarter.
He is a big, strong player who has been a force on the varsity despite not even having his driver’s license yet.
Clay also has provided a boost with his 3-point shooting. He will play an even bigger role next year with Talton heading to the collegiate ranks.
It will be interesting to see how good the Blue Devils will be when these freshmen are seniors.
Senior point guard Terron Cartmill also has provided steady play and leadership this season.
Juniors Reid O’Brien and Sam Mulherin have provided solid play along with reserve guard Ralph Wires.
O’Brien is a smart and savvy player who is a consummate team player. He doesn’t need to score to make an impact. He plays hard-nosed defense, he sets screens, and he fires pinpoint passes to open teammates.
O’Brien is a solid 3-point shooter who has been an important addition to the Quincy roster with his high basketball IQ.
Wires has delivered late in games by handling the ball and hitting clutch free throws for the Blue Devils. He’s also been strong defensively.
Quincy coach Andy Douglas has done a masterful job in bringing this group together. He has the Blue Devils peaking at the right time.
Douglas has helped the team “stay grounded and stay the course” as he often says.
One of the most impressive parts about this group is how well they’ve bounced back from defeats. That’s what championship teams do.
Douglas is an excellent coach whose family obviously has had an incredible impact on the Blue Devil program for decades. He also has top-notch assistant coaches on his staff.
Douglas definitely makes my job much easier by being so available, articulate and candid for our interviews. He also has allowed me in the locker room and given me easy access to the players.
Douglas obviously is passionate about Quincy High basketball, and it shows. He said he’s had a blast coaching this group of players.
The Blue Devils face a tough road in the postseason starting next week, but I wouldn’t count these guys out.
Quincy High has an excellent group of players that has won big games at home and on the road. As Longcor says, they “love to hoop.” And they do it well.
It’s been enjoyable watching this team perform – they have certainly given me plenty to write about.
No matter what happens, it’s been a heck of a ride.
Thanks for letting me come along.
