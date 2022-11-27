It was much easier doing this at age 26 than 56.
But I decided to undertake a daunting and challenging sports coverage plan on Friday.
There were three games I really wanted to cover, and I wasn’t sure that I could make it to all three.
But I decided to give it a whirl.
Here is a sampling of how my day unfolded:
6:12 a.m., Drury Inn, Champaign, Ill.
The alarm on my phone goes off, but I am already awake and walking on the treadmill in my hotel. My mind is already racing with how I am going to execute my game plan for the day.
An excellent breakfast of eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy, apple juice and coffee gives me a nice boost to kick it all off. A sizeable group of fans wearing Central Panthers gear are in the lobby as well. The Camp Point community loves their football team.
8:12 a.m., Memorial Stadium, Champaign
I arrive so early that I even beat legendary KHQA sports director Chris Duerr to the venue. The media lot isn’t even open yet, but I am able to move a couple of barricades to sneak in there.
It is a short, but cold, walk to the adjacent stadium with temperatures still in the 30s with a stiff breeze. Fortunately, I have a nice warm press box to watch the game in.
10:10 a.m., U of I
We are finally underway in the Class 1A football championship game between Central and two-time defending champion Lena-Winslow. It is the first of eight state title games to be contested over two days at the University of Illinois. Both schools, as expected, have brought large and loud contingents of fans. I love seeing a small town get behind its football team in November. It’s something special.
12:12 p.m., Memorial Stadium turf
Lena-Winslow downs Camp Central 30-8 in the battle of the Panthers. Down 16-0, Central nearly blocked a punt early in the second half that could’ve made it interesting. But as Coach Brad Dixon said, Le-Win was the better team Friday. Dixon and his team did a phenomenal job of making it back to the state title game for the second time in four years. Kudos to those Panthers for an excellent 13-1 finish in 2012. It was good to visit with Duerr and WGEM’s Jake Rongholt on the sidelines near the end of the game. They are two great dudes who I’ve become friends with during my short time here. Best of luck to Jake on his next adventure.
1:23 p.m., Memorial Stadium press box
Covering a game featuring two running teams is of great benefit for me. The game went quickly, and I am able to post my story on whig.com just over an hour after the game ended.
That also gives me a realistic shot to make it to the second game I hope to cover.
1:33 p.m., still in Champaign
I couldn’t make it out of Champaign without hitting Jarling’s Custard Cup. It is located right on my way, just a few blocks from the stadium, and I decide to hit the drive-through window. The vanilla malt from there is outstanding. That gives me another boost as I roll back onto I-72 for the three-hour drive back to Quincy.
2:12 p.m., McDonald’s, Forsyth, Ill.
My editor friend reads my game story online and shares a few changes and tweaks I could make to my gamer. And thankfully, McDonald’s Wi-Fi bails me out yet again while I am on the road. I make my edits on my laptop and then snag a quarter pounder on my way out the door. I jump back in my car, plug my phone into the charger and set my GPS for Quincy Notre Dame High School.
4:18 p.m., gas station, Barry, Ill.
My 2012 Chevy Malibu is running low on fuel, and so am I. A quick splash and go provides more than enough gas to get me to QND.
4:44 p.m., The Pit, Quincy Notre Dame
Found a parking spot by the softball field, The Backyard, and grab my laptop before hustling inside the gym. It is time to cover some girls’ basketball. And see the defending state champions for the first time this season.
6:22 p.m., The Pit
So glad I made it back in time for this game. It’s a great one between two excellent teams. Chicago Butler reached the 2A Super Sectional last year and they are legit.
Butler is tied with Notre Dame before all-stater Abbey Schreacke buries a clutch 3-pointer that leads to a dramatic QND win.
Abbey is the best girls’ basketball player I have ever seen, and she continues to prove it with her dynamic play in big moments.
6:38 p.m., somewhere on Maine St.
After interviewing Abbey and Notre Dame coach Eric Orne, I’m back in my car for the short drive to Quincy High School. This will be my first look of the season at the Blue Devils in the QHS Thanksgiving Classic. Quincy has an outstanding team, led by super sophomore Bradley Longcor III, and I can’t wait to watch them play.
7:02 p.m., Blue Devil Gymnasium
The best high school pregame show I have ever witnessed is underway with the new Blue Devil mascot delivering with a great performance while carrying the flaming trident. The crowd erupts as he pumps them up before the QHS starters are introduced. I’ve seen this show around a dozen times, and it still gives me goosebumps.
7:37 p.m., press row, Blue Devil Gym
I’m in my customary perch above the floor and in the corner next to WGEM radio guy Broc Hampsmire. I have one eye on the game and one eye on my computer as I finish writing and posting my QND girls’ game story. I’m done by halftime and now my full focus shifts to a tight game between Quincy High and Miller Academy out of St. Louis.
8:31 p.m., Blue Devil Gym
After an extremely long, but enjoyable day of covering sports, Miller Academy rallies to send the game into overtime. The Blue Devils quickly regroup, and they pull out a clutch victory in OT. Longcor leads the way with 20 points. His pass to teammate Sam Mulherin leads to the eventual game winning hoop for QHS.
I grab Longcor and Ralph Wires for interviews in the locker room before talking with Coach Andy Douglas after he finishes a radio interview with Broc. Andy is one of the very best people I have ever worked with. Great coach and even better person. He’s the perfect person to lead the tradition-rich Blue Devil program.
9:39 p.m., still at the gym
In a scene that has played out countless times in my 35-year professional career, the only people left in the venue are me and a custodian whose patience is probably wearing thin. Thankfully, he allows me to finish my story at the venue. Now I’m off to complete the final task of my crazy day.
10:17 p.m., Herald-Whig office
After proofing three sports pages, I give my final approval for sports pages 1B and 3B. The pages are headed to the press room to be printed for Saturday’s edition of the Whig.
My version of Black Friday is finally in the books.
Shortly after arriving at home, I doze off in my recliner with my contact lenses still in and the lights still on.
It was a long day, but Friday was one of those memorable and rewarding days you have as a sportswriter.
And it is my honor and privilege to share stories of our athletes and teams with you.
