The crisp, cool 40-degree fall weather is here.
And one of the busiest times of the year is definitely upon us with the overlap of fall and winter sports seasons.
Here are a few thoughts, reflections and observations from my point of view:
The Quincy High football team has been really enjoyable to watch this season. If you haven’t seen them this fall, the Blue Devils play their final regular season home game Friday night against Rock Island. The record-setting QHS passing attack, led by quarterback Bradyn Little, is something special.
Who is ready for another volleyball match between Quincy Notre Dame and Macomb? There is a good chance we may see it in the postseason. Macomb won the first battle in an epic three-set battle, but QND will be determined to avenge that setback if they meet again.
Practice is underway for the Quincy University men’s and women’s basketball teams. The excitement level is high with Steve Hawkins returning to take over the men’s program and with second-year women’s coach Kaci Bailey building her program.
Love watching football, but there are just too many penalties called at all levels. Not sure what they can do to fix this, but all the yellow flags disrupt the rhythm and flow of a game.
I can’t wait to see John Wood take the court this season. Coach Brad Hoyt’s basketball team is loaded with talent, including former QHS standout Jeremiah Talton. The Blazers have high hopes and with good reason. Can’t wait to see them play.
Kudos to the Quincy University football team for its incredible comeback win in overtime last weekend. Quarterback Tionne Harris continues to put up crazy, video game type numbers. The Hawks play an entertaining brand of football.
Camp Point Central keeps winning football games. And don’t be surprised if they make a deep postseason march in the Illinois playoffs.
I have never seen anyone at the high school level spike the ball with more force or put more velocity on her serve than QND junior Emma Hoing. She is a special, special talent who has invested an enormous amount of time perfecting her craft on the volleyball court.
Are the Kansas Chiefs still legitimate Super Bowl contenders? And what happened to the Green Bay Packers? Obviously, there is still plenty of football left to play.
The NHL and NBA seasons are already underway. I will take the Blackhawks and Bulls to win it all, but I may be a little biased.
The Southeastern High School volleyball team is playing well as we near the postseason. So that's nothing new. Can the Suns, second in the state last year, make another strong playoff run?
World Series prediction: Philadelphia Phillies over Houston Astros.
Hannibal star Aneyas Williams led his team to the state championship football game last year. It will be interesting to see if the Pirates can do it again.
