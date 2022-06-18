I remember my first Major League Baseball game like it was yesterday.
My dad, two brothers and I jumped into our family station wagon in central Iowa and headed north.
Our destination: Metropolitan Stadium – home of the Minnesota Twins.
The year was 1972 and I was just 6 years old.
I was as giddy as a kid in a candy store and an ice cream shop who was about to experience Christmas morning.
I was beyond excited to see my first baseball game in person. The anticipation had been building for weeks and we could not wait.
We brought our gloves, and even though none of us came close to catching a ball, we still had a blast.
The sights, sounds, smells and atmosphere were really impressive. My dad bought a massive bag of peanuts and discarded the shells on the ground from our seats behind home plate.
We munched on hot dogs and Cracker Jack. And we punched holes in ballots to make our selections for the annual MLB All-Star Game.
My dad bought a program and taught me how to keep score.
It felt every bit like Heaven to me.
The players walked onto the field for batting practice, and they appeared larger than life. They were my heroes. They were the people I wanted to be and wanted to emulate.
My dream of becoming a big-league ballplayer was launched that day.
Twins all-star Rod Carew, one of the best pure hitters I have ever seen, became my favorite player. I could still mimic his unique batting stance in my sleep.
A half century later, I have been to hundreds of big-league ballgames at stadiums all over the country.
But I still get goosebumps whenever I walk into a Major League ballpark.
That was the case when I took a rare Saturday off last weekend.
A friend joined me as we attended the St. Louis Cardinals-Cincinnati Reds game at Busch Stadium.
It was a fabulous afternoon with great company.
There was a huge crowd, we had excellent seats, and Reds phenom Hunter Greene put on a show with his blazing 100 mile per hour fastball.
St. Louis is one of the best baseball towns in the country and I’ve seen an abundance of games there over the years.
The nachos were superb, the beer was ice cold, and our seats were in the shade on a very warm day.
It has been an extremely rough year being a Reds fan, but this day looked to be going my team’s way.
Cincinnati led 3-0 and 4-1, but the Reds showed why they are one of the worst teams in baseball.
Cincy blew the lead as St. Louis infielder Tommy Edman hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning.
And Cincinnati lost 5-4 on a walk-off HR.
It was a stunning and devastating finish. I was numb while slowly walking up the stairs with my back to the fireworks that went off while fans stood and cheered.
My friend, a die-hard Redbird fan, clapped and snapped photos as Cardinal Nation celebrated the comeback triumph.
Well, we knew at least one of us would go home happy Saturday night.
At the end of the day, I still had an opportunity to spend my Saturday watching Major League Baseball.
And that’s never a bad thing.
