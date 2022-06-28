It was a historic, landmark and significant week for Title IX.
June 23 marked the 50th anniversary of the impactful measure that has enabled women to make major progress toward gender equality in athletics.
Title IX has provided thousands of women opportunities to compete in sports at all levels over the past five decades.
I witnessed it first hand while growing up in Iowa and watching my father coach high school girls in basketball and track.
It was often a struggle back in the 1960s and 1970s as young women fought for equality, respect and acceptance.
And that is why I was so impressed to see Illinois State University hold a Title IX celebration this past weekend on its campus.
They had a huge turnout and it was an awesome event. It was an important time to recognize the pioneers who paved the way for the current athletes to excel.
Hall of Fame player and coach Margie Wright was among the Redbird legends who took part in the celebration. Wright was a national championship softball coach who was a major player in fighting for the implementation and enforcement of Title IX.
It was a first-class event and kudos to Illinois State for recognizing its significance.
Among the ISU alumni from Quincy in attendance were Lori Vogel, Susan Wellman, Cynthia Bumbry, Kay Robbins and Bev Bockhold.
Illinois State was one of the leaders in providing opportunities for female athletes in the 1970s and 1980s.
The school continues to make a strong commitment to its women’s programs as it continues to excel in a number of female sports in the Missouri Valley Conference.
I know it meant a great deal to the ISU alumni to be included in the weekend celebration. It was a special day for everyone involved on Saturday.
It really is impressive to see the progress that females have made in athletics during the past 50 years.
And there is still plenty of work left to do.
The Quincy area continues to be blessed with its share of outstanding female athletes and teams.
And Title IX has paved the way for much of that success.
In the past eight months, I have been fortunate to watch elite female athletes like Quincy Notre Dame’s Abbey Schreacke and Lia Quintero, Quincy High’s Anna Schuering and Taylor Fohey, and Southeastern’s Taylor Wagner and Amanda Stephens enjoy high levels of success.
Covering the state championship girls’ basketball team from QND has been the highlight of my eight months in Quincy.
It was amazing to see a team come together and play its best basketball when it counted most. The Lady Raiders turned in a peak performance during the state tournament this past March at ISU’s Redbird Arena.
And it was only fitting that Schreacke, who has attracted the attention of NCAA Division I schools, was named state player of the year.
I also had a front row seat when the Notre Dame girls’ soccer team captured a state championship this spring. The Lady Raiders had a gifted, strong and cohesive group of players that won their share of tough battles during the postseason.
It is gratifying to see these young ladies being recognized for their accomplishments.
Looking forward to seeing the impact that female athletes make when we move into the 2022-23 school year.
Can’t wait to see how it all plays out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.