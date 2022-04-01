It seemingly goes by too fast.
The three-week extravaganza they call the Big Dance.
But here we are and only the Final Four teams remain in NCAA Division I men’s basketball.
And we have one of the most highly anticipated matchups in the history of the sport’s final weekend.
Duke vs. North Carolina.
The neighboring Atlantic Coast Conference rivals are separated by just eight miles and have squared off 257 times in basketball over the past 102 years.
The programs have combined for 248 NCAA tournament wins and 11 national championships.
North Carolina has captured six gold trophies and Duke five.
But the Tar Heels and Blue Devils have never met in March Madness. That is difficult to fathom with the high level of success each program has had.
Believe it or not, it is true.
All of that will change Saturday in New Orleans during the second national semifinal.
All eyes will be on that game with Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski set to retire after this season.
North Carolina’s Hubert Davis is in his first season as head coach in Chapel Hill, but he knows the rivalry well as a former Tar Heel player and assistant coach.
He knows how much this game means and how much is at stake.
Davis and UNC recently beat Duke in Coach K’s final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
You can bet that adds even more fuel to the fire.
Both teams are playing extremely well, and the stakes have never been this high when these two fierce and long-time rivals have met on the hardwood.
It should be a heck of a game. Can’t wait to see how it all unfolds.
It’s a special rivalry and now it takes on a whole new meeting at the Final Four.
Oh yeah, Kansas and Villanova will meet in the first national semifinal on Saturday. Let’s not forget those are also elite schools with championship pedigrees.
The Jayhawks and Wildcats have won three NCAA titles apiece. And Villanova has the most recent championship of any Final Four team after prevailing in 2018.
It should be a great ballgame as well.
Duke certainly looks like a team of destiny with the storybook ending waiting to be written on Coach K’s remarkable Hall of Fame career.
The Blue Devils are my choice to cut the down the nets once again. Duke will hold off North Carolina on Saturday and Kansas on Monday night.
The One Shining Moment will belong to Coach K and the Duke Blue Devils.
