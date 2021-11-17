College football doesn’t need to expand from its four-team playoff format.
But it really should.
The sport is thriving with huge television contracts and gigantic stadiums filled with fans again.
After a tumultuous and challenging year without fans because of COVID, college football is back on track again.
But it still has a flawed playoff system.
Very flawed.
I have said it for years. A four-team playoff just isn’t enough.
It makes for great debate and generates an abundance of discussion every year, but it doesn’t have to be like this.
Like in past years, an unbeaten Division I team from a non-Power Five conference is in danger of being left out.
That team, of course, is Cincinnati. And they are a legitimate playoff team. They have built a strong resume. And they are a squad that definitely deserves a shot to play for a national championship. Or at the very least land a playoff berth.
I realize that it’s been difficult trying to expand the Division I playoffs with all the bowl games that are still being played.
But all other divisions of college football have expanded playoffs with many more teams involved.
It really is quite simple.
Just go to an eight-team playoff. Then you are virtually assured of not leaving out a deserving team like Cincinnati this year or Central Florida a few years back.
That quarterfinal round of an eight-team playoff would be incredible to see. There would be some great games and awesome matchups.
I think it would be compelling and intriguing. And I believe you would see some upsets.
There is so much that I love about college football, but I hate their playoff format.
It wouldn’t take much to change it and I think they will expand to eight teams eventually.
For now, we’re stuck with a four-team format that leaves deserving teams out.
It is a format that just isn’t very fair or equitable.
And doesn’t make any sense.
