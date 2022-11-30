The college football playoffs are going to expand to 12 teams.
Eventually.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The college football playoffs are going to expand to 12 teams.
Eventually.
But it’s taken way too long to happen.
That is why we have another mess on our hands in 2022.
College football will once again have a four-team playoff and that simply is not enough.
It would be a shame to see a one-loss Ohio State squad left out of the playoff.
And a very good Alabama team left out.
The Buckeyes had one bad half, against Michigan, and it will likely cost them a shot at a national title.
That just isn’t right.
An eight-team playoff would also include Tennessee and Penn State, two excellent teams that finished the regular season with 10-2 records.
The Volunteers own a big win over Alabama.
The Nittany Lions lost only to Michigan and Ohio State.
It is unfortunate because an eight-team playoff certainly would be compelling this season. And really in any season for that matter.
Adding four more playoff games would generate a ton of excitement, entertainment and intrigue for everyone involved.
A team that wins a league title in a major conference should not be excluded from the playoffs.
But that obviously can’t happen with five major conferences and only four playoff spots available.
There also have been strong teams from outside the major conferences who have been deserving of being in the playoffs.
A recent example was an excellent Central Florida team that went unbeaten during the 2017 season.
The good news is an expanded version of the playoffs is coming, possibly as soon as 2024.
That’s a positive step that needed to happen a long, long time ago.
The teams that don’t make the playoffs this year will at least have a chance to play in a prestigious bowl game.
It’s just sad to see an excellent one-loss team and very deserving two-loss teams not have an opportunity to earn a playoff spot.
But that is the reality.
For now.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.