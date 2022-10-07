It was more than three decades ago, but it still feels like yesterday.
Press pass in hand, I walked into historic Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois on Nov. 3, 1990.
I was covering the highly anticipated Big Ten football battle between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Illinois Fighting Illini.
I was a young sportswriter for the Burlington (Iowa) Hawk Eye, and I couldn’t wait to see this matchup.
Iowa and Illinois sat atop the Big Ten standings.
A sellout crowd of 70,000 fans filled the stadium while a national television audience also tuned in to watch the late afternoon game on ABC.
Illinois entered the game ranked fifth nationally and Iowa was No. 13.
As I searched for my assigned seat in the press box, my eyes lit up. I somehow ended up right between writers from Sports Illustrated and the New York Times. The Washington Post and USA Today were among other media who had descended upon Champaign for this contest.
This game was a big deal, and I couldn’t wait for kickoff.
It was an unforgettable day – for Hawkeye fans anyway.
Illinois had allowed just one touchdown in the previous 15 quarters, but visiting Iowa blitzed the home team with a scoring barrage.
The Hawkeyes scored on their first five possessions.
Iowa stormed to a commanding 28-0 first-half lead before powering to a stunning 54-28 rout.
Hawkeye standout Nick Bell, who went on to be named Big Ten MVP, rushed for 145 of his 168 yards in the opening half.
Iowa went on to win the Big Ten title to land a spot in the Rose Bowl, a game I also was fortunate to cover that season.
On Saturday, I will return to the same stadium to cover the 2022 contest between Illinois and Iowa.
This matchup doesn’t quite have the interest level or the hype the game 32 years ago did. Neither team is ranked this time, but there is still plenty at stake.
Illinois is 4-1 and Iowa is 3-2, but both teams are in the mix to win the wide-open Big Ten West.
And it’s a rivalry game that promises to be hard-fought and competitive.
After covering my share of Iowa Hawkeye and Nebraska Husker football games in the first half of my career in Burlington and Omaha, it’s great to be back covering a DI game.
Even if it is just for one Saturday.
The Iowa-Illinois game should be compelling Saturday night.
Illini head coach Bret Bielema played and was an assistant coach at Iowa. He even has a tattoo, one that he got during his playing days, of the Hawkeye logo on his left calf.
Now Bielema, after previous head coaching stints at Wisconsin and Arkansas, has Illinois playing some excellent football right now.
The Hawkeyes are solid defensively and have an outstanding punter in Tory Taylor, but they also have one of the nation’s worst offenses.
It may not be a high-scoring shootout, but I still can’t wait.
It should be interesting to watch how it all unfolds on Saturday night.
