Football season is in full swing. And that's a very good thing in my world.
It has been enjoyable to watch the competition at the prep, college and pro levels.
Here are a few random thoughts and observations from what has transpired so far:
Hannibal running back Aneyas Williams continues to play at an incredibly high level. The multi-talented junior has scholarship offers from the best college programs and it is easy to see why. He’s a tremendous player who is an outstanding runner and receiver.
The Ohio State Buckeyes will be very difficult to beat this season. Even for an SEC team. The Bucks are loaded this year. Not sure anyone can slow them down.
Quincy High quarterback Bradyn Little is just a sophomore. But he’s good – he's real good. He has a strong arm and he can really throw the ball. He is a very accurate thrower, even on deep passes. He is also surrounded by an offense that can block, run and catch the football. Looking forward to covering Friday night’s matchup against Sterling.
It was impressive to see the resiliency shown by Quincy Notre Dame. The Raiders played well Friday night despite a long layoff. And did it with a strong second-half performance.
Camp Point Central looks poised to make a deep playoff run. They are excellent on both sides of the ball and very well-coached.
It’s been neat to see how well Quincy High grad Jirehl Brock has performed as the starting running back for Iowa State. He waited a long time for this opportunity and he has taken full advantage of it this season.
It could be a memorable fall for Monroe City. That’s another team that could play deep into the postseason in Missouri.
The assistant coaches are among the unsung heroes during the fall. They play a critical role behind the scenes without receiving much fanfare or recognition.
QU Stadium is a fun place to watch a game. The Rock is a great setting for a DII college football game.
You won't find many coaches as passionate about football as QND coach Jack Cornell and QHS coach Rick Little. They do an excellent job with their teams and they have been great to work with.
New nickname, same old story. My Washington Commanders aren’t very good. I'm still not sure how they won their season opener. It could be a very long fall for the boys in the nation’s capital.
Maybe it’s just me, but it seems like officials call way too many penalties during a game at all levels. It takes away from the flow of the game and it makes them last forever. A 48-minute high school game shouldn’t last close to three hours.
Looking forward to being a fan Saturday when Iowa meets No. 4 Michigan in a Big Ten showdown at Kinnick Stadium. It’s going to be loud and crazy. And hopefully fun.
