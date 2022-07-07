I wasn’t quite sure what to expect when I covered my first Quincy Gems baseball game last month.
The Prospect League team was hovering around the .500 mark – after initially stumbling to a 6-9 start – but the Gems were still in contention for a playoff spot.
What happened over the next couple weeks was something remarkable.
And something special to witness.
Quincy heated up at the most opportune time in the college wooden bat league.
The Gems won six straight games to cap an impressive run where they went 13-3 and landed a playoff berth.
Quincy manager Brad Gyorkos delivered a strong and poignant message after the 6-9 start, and that really resonated with the young team.
He let his team know that he wasn’t happy with the effort they were playing with.
The Gems responded by playing some outstanding baseball over the two weeks that followed.
Quincy has done it mainly with a potent offense. The Gems are an entertaining team to watch.
Promising young slugger Zack Stewart is an incredible talent who has led the way.
Every one of his at bats, even the strikeouts, are worth the price of admission.
The 18-year-old Stewart just destroys baseballs when he hits them. The ball definitely sounds different as it rockets off his bat.
He’s a great kid with long blond hair who has become a fan favorite in Quincy.
It obviously has been much more than Stewart. Leadoff batter Andrew Fay has played excellent baseball. He has an excellent speed and leads the team in stolen bases.
Quincy University standout Nolan Wosman also has excelled while playing great defense at third base.
The entire Quincy lineup – one through nine – really delivered during that strong run to a playoff spot. These guys can swing the bat.
The Gems pitching staff was solid for a squad that finished a respectable 19-13 in the first half.
Starters Bennett Stice, Brayden Haug and Gage Yost turned in clutch pitching performances down the stretch to help Quincy capture a first half divisional title.
Gyorkos has done a masterful job of putting the right pieces in place for the team to excel. He's a players' manager who allows his talented players to thrive on a daily basis.
The Gems are now assured of a playoff spot in August, and they are shooting for nothing less than the top.
They definitely have the type of team that could make a run at a Prospect League championship.
It will be interesting to see how it all plays out.
The Gems certainly stepped up and played their best baseball when the stakes were highest during the half.
