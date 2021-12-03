COLUMBIA, Mo. – Hannibal, Missouri is one of the most historic cities in America.
It’s also the home to a school with a long, proud and storied athletic tradition.
Hannibal High School has now won 36 state tournament trophies, but entering Friday’s Show-Me Bowl the Pirates had won just two state titles.
They won a 1930 state title in boys’ track and field before capturing a state softball title in 1990.
Hannibal High hoped to add a third title in the Class 4 state championship game on a beautiful sun-splashed Friday at Missouri’s Faurot Field.
The Pirates entered the football title game with a sparkling 13-0 record, reaching the finals for the second time in football after finishing second in 2006.
Their opponent, Smithville, came into the contest with a spotless 12-0 mark. The Warriors also were seeking their first state title after being second in 1969.
Hannibal moved the ball effectively in 70-degree temperatures early in the game, but was unable to sustain any long drives.
The Pirates fell behind by two touchdowns in the first half and were unable to recover in a 31-0 setback.
They drove into the red zone twice in the first three quarters, but came up empty each time after having passes intercepted.
Hannibal fell short of its ultimate goal, but still had a very successful season in finishing 13-1. The Pirates made a heck of a run during a memorable postseason.
“Our fan support was outstanding,” Hannibal coach Jeff Gschwender said. “I can’t say enough about the town of Hannibal. It gives me goosebumps just thinking about. Hannibal is a hard-working community and they love the football program. The fans were just tremendous.”
The tight-knit Hannibal community’s support for the football program was evident when driving into town early Friday morning. And it was quite impressive.
Signs with “Go Pirates” were everywhere. Driving out of town, signs with red jerseys of each Hannibal player were posted in a yard along the highway.
Coming into Columbia on I-70, numerous cars zipped by with “Go Pirates” on their back windshields.
The Pirates had a huge cheering section, noticeably larger than Smithville’s, that filled up the lower half on one side of the Missouri Tigers’ home stadium.
Hannibal fans roared as Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” blared from the loudspeakers as the Pirates set up to receive the opening kickoff.
Even down 21-0, Hannibal fans continued to cheer loudly as the Pirates fought to get back into the game.
It was a disappointing finish, but Hannibal still had plenty to feel good about.
“The fans really had our back all year,” star Hannibal sophomore running back Aneyas Williams said. “Their support was amazing. I can’t thank them enough. It was awesome to be part of this team and I want to thank this senior class for providing great leadership. We made it this far and still had a great season.”
There definitely are an abundance of teams who would have loved to have traded places with the Pirates and been playing in the state championship game Friday.
Nothing seemed to go Hannibal’s way Friday in a season where everything else seemingly did.
They didn’t win a state football title, but the Hannibal Pirates are still champions in my book.
