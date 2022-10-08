CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – A thing of beauty this was not.
In a game reminiscent of the low-scoring, leather helmet era, the Iowa Hawkeyes and Illinois Fighting Illini slogged and slugged it out on a crisp fall Saturday night.
They were actually wearing facemasks, but this Big Ten Conference football matchup between long-time rivals was ugly. Real ugly.
This was, simply put, a brutal display of football.
The game came down to a pivotal fourth-quarter play that resulted in a video review. And it led to a 9-6 Illinois victory.
Illinois backup quarterback Artur Sitkowski lost the ball while being tackled and Iowa’s Riley Moss scooped it up and ran it back 80 yards for what was signaled a touchdown.
But the Hawkeye celebration was short-lived.
After video review, it was determined that Sitkowski’s elbow hit the ground before the fumble.
It looked like they made the correct call to rule that the QB was indeed down before he coughed up the football.
Illinois breathed a huge sigh of relief before booting a field goal on the next play to break the 6-6 tie.
Iowa came back and drove to midfield, but quarterback Spencer Petras was intercepted with 1 minute, 35 seconds remaining.
And Illinois escaped with a victory.
The defenses were solid, but the offenses scuffled.
Iowa had won eight straight in the series against Illinois and had its fair share of chances. But its anemic, ineffective offense simply couldn’t get the job done.
The Memorial Stadium crowd witnessed four first-half field goals, two by each team, as the teams went to the locker room deadlocked 6-6.
The lackluster first half resulted in social media posts wondering if the first team to double digits would win or the team with the first pick-6 would prevail.
The Illinois offense was hampered when starting QB Tommy DeVito left the game with an injury in the first half.
Iowa forced back-to-back turnovers, taking over on the Illini 35- and 5-yard lines in the second quarter, but came away with just three points.
Iowa’s offense combined for minus-10 yards while squandering a pair of golden opportunities after those takeaways.
The Hawkeyes drove to the Illini 38 with the score tied 6-6 in the final quarter.
Then Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz made an ill-advised play call. He ran a tight end screen.
The pass was completed, and it resulted in an 8-yard loss. And it took the Hawkeyes out of field-goal range. That play call just defies logic.
Iowa also missed a field goal Saturday night and that turned out to be the difference on a not-so-memorable night in Champaign.
The Hawkeyes were plagued by mistakes, including numerous costly penalties. It was a game they definitely could have won.
The good news for Illinois is that it has posted back-to-back wins over West Division favorites Wisconsin and Iowa.
And Illini coach Bret Bielema’s squad, despite losing its starting QB, is still in position to have a heck of a season.
An Iowa team that won 10 games last year already has three losses. And it won't get any easier with an upcoming road trip to Ohio State.
The Hawkeyes look like a team that may struggle just to become bowl eligible this year.
You really have to feel bad for the Iowa defense. That unit has been really good, but they are receiving virtually no help from the Hawkeye offense.
Hawkeye coach Kirk Ferentz stubbornly refuses to make changes, ones that are badly needed, to his team's inept offensive unit.
His OC and QB are below par, but he simply won't make any changes.
There were a lot of empty seats on Saturday night. That surprised me with Illinois coming off a big road win at Wisconsin and with rival Iowa coming to Champaign.
But maybe those fans who didn't show up knew something we didn't.
At the end of the day, it didn't matter. The fans that were there made plenty of noise.
And exuberant Illinois players rushed the field after the final seconds ticked off the clock.
Fighting Illini fans were ecstatic about their team beating their next-door neighbor for the first time in nearly a decade.
And it didn't matter one bit to them how ugly a victory it was.
