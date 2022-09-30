Anybody who has played competitive sports at the high school or college level knows how much of a commitment it takes to be successful.
Long hours are put in during the season, and in most cases outside the season, to reach a high level of success.
Teams from this area are fully aware of the type of hard work, dedication and sacrifice that it takes. Excelling in athletics is physically, mentally and emotionally challenging.
And those are primary reasons why the triumphs in athletics can be so rewarding, fulfilling and gratifying.
That trend has continued this fall with a number of outstanding teams across all sports.
But it is not all about winning.
Something else that has caught my eye has been the high level of sportsmanship and respect opposing teams have shown for each other.
I witnessed two excellent examples of that last week while covering two separate events.
The first example came during the Illinois Class 3A boys’ golf regional Wednesday afternoon at Quincy’s Westview Golf Course.
While patiently waiting to interview QHS coach Randy Mettemeyer after the awards ceremony, a steady stream of golfers and coaches walked over to shake his hand.
And each one personally thanked the coach for running the event.
Players from opposing teams were also highly respectful and congratulated each other in the clubhouse after verifying their scorecards.
The second example I witnessed came that same day. It occurred following the Quincy Notre Dame volleyball win over Jacksonville on Wednesday evening at The Pit.
QND senior Abbey Schreacke, a University of Missouri basketball commit, turned in a heck of a performance on the volleyball court.
She was the most dominant player, by far, during the match on Senior Night.
Immediately following the match, and after the teams shook hands, a handful of Jacksonville players gathered around Schreacke.
And they asked the Lady Raider standout for her autograph.
Schreacke gladly obliged before posing for photos with players from the opposing team.
It was a neat gesture and it put a smile on Schreacke’s face.
It has been a very good fall, from where I sit anyway, for teams showing good sportsmanship at sporting events.
I have seen it on the football and soccer fields as well.
A recent example came when the Quincy University and Ashland football teams respectfully shook hands following last weekend’s game at The Rock.
While standing on the field, I heard numerous players from each team wishing their opponents good luck with the rest of their schedule.
It may not seem like a huge deal, but sometimes it isn’t easy to be gracious in defeat after battling your heart out for three hours.
That type of behavior certainly is refreshing to see when there are still cases of poor sportsmanship that crop up numerous times every year.
Kudos to the young athletes in this area for doing their best during a game and acting their best immediately following an event.
It's not always easy to do after a heated and intense competition.
But the high level of sportsmanship has been impressive to witness.
