Most people who know me are well aware of my love for wrestling.
I wrestled through high school and spent 10 years as the communications manager for USA Wrestling.
I have covered wrestling at three Olympic Games and have also written 14 books on the sport.
Two of my favorite tournaments kick off Thursday, and one of them involves wrestling.
The brackets and seeds are all set for the NCAA Wrestling Championships in Detroit, and also for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championships at various locations around the country.
Like many of you, my remote control will be busy as I try to catch as much of both events as I possibly can.
Penn State looks like the favorite to reclaim its place atop the college wrestling world. The Nittany Lions are loaded with four returning champions in their powerful lineup.
Big Ten tournament champion Michigan also will be in the mix along with defending national team champion Iowa.
Be sure to check out Minnesota Gophers heavyweight Gable Steveson, if you can.
This kid is a phenomenal athlete and outstanding wrestler. He proved that by winning an Olympic gold medal with a dramatic last-second takedown last year in Tokyo.
Steveson does one of the best post-match celebrations you will ever see.
The NCAA wrestling meet is a great event, but they need to move it where it doesn’t go head-to-head at the same time as March Madness.
The NCAA basketball tourney is still king — even when the news of NFL star Tom Brady’s return breaks right after the brackets are released.
This year’s Big Dance looks to be fairly wide-open. Especially after all of the upsets that occurred in the conference tournaments.
I have analyzed the brackets, flipped a few coins, said a prayer, and filled in my teams.
Numerous analysts on ESPN are picking Big Ten tournament champion Iowa, the No. 5 seed in the Midwest Region, to make the Final Four.
But it will be difficult for the Hawkeyes. Especially with a possible Sweet 16 matchup against No. 1 seed Kansas.
I do like the draw Illinois, the No. 4 seed in the South Region, ended up receiving. The Fighting Illini stumbled early in last season’s tournament, but I like them to advance to the Sweet 16 against top seed Arizona.
I am picking Gonzaga, Purdue, Arizona and Auburn to make the Final Four with the Zags downing AZ to win the championship.
I also have the Iowa women making the Final Four and UConn cutting down the nets.
We shall see. That’s why they play the games, and upsets are what makes this event so entertaining to watch.
Enjoy the wrestling matches and the basketball games. So nice to have them at actual venues with fans in the stands again this year.
You can’t beat the compelling drama these events bring every year.
Can’t wait for it all to start.
