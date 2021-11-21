My third week is complete as sports editor of The Herald-Whig as we jump into the winter sports seasons.
And I have quickly learned what I had already been told. Quincy is extremely passionate about sports. I’ve already seen it first-hand, and I am looking forward to experiencing more of it in person.
Here are a few random thoughts on the local and national sports scene:
John Wood guard Jarvis Jennings is worth the price of admission. Jennings came back for a third season that was granted because of COVID. He is off to a superb start for the Blazer basketball team.
Caught my first glimpse of the home venue of the Quincy Blue Devils during their photo day and came away impressed. As I said earlier, I’m ready to see some games there and have an opportunity to watch QHS standout Jeremiah Talton put his impressive skill set on display.
Quincy Notre Dame junior Abbey Schreacke is another player fans will want to check out this season. As many of you know, she’s a returning all-state player for the Lady Raiders. Their season opener is Tuesday night at home.
When the Quincy Hawks start clicking, watch out. Coach Ryan Hellenthal’s basketball club has a number of weapons and have the potential to have a successful season.
I had a blast covering Southeastern at the state volleyball tournament. They had an excellent team and were well-coached. I have a feeling we may see the Lady Suns back at state in the very near-future.
Who are the best prep wrestlers in the area? What is a good early season tournament that I can check out?
Golden State looks like the early favorite to win the NBA title. Steph Curry is playing like an MVP again.
Still hoping to land some St. Louis Blues tickets. Can’t wait to see a game sometime. Love watching hockey in person.
Look for the Kansas City Chiefs to make a run in the NFL postseason again this year. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is playing much better and their defense also has made significant improvement.
I am very curious and intrigued about the upcoming movie on Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner. Wonder why it took so long to make his story into a movie? He does have an incredible story – just hope it is done well.
I’ve been a Washington Redskins fan my entire life. Well, until they dropped the nickname. Washington is still my favorite team and I still call them the Redskins after a half century as a fan. What’s a good nickname for the franchise? Or should they just stick with Washington Football Team?
With the weather turning colder, my thoughts occasionally drift to baseball. When do pitchers and catchers report in Arizona and Florida?
Where can I get a good steak in Quincy? I have been to what I thought were a pair of reputable chain restaurants, including one with a southern state in its name, but they royally messed up my steaks at both places. And still made me pay for it.
Hopefully, I have better luck with turkey this week. Happy Thanksgiving everyone. Have a blessed holiday. Enjoy the time with your family and friends.
