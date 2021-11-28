It has been a fixture on the calendar in this town for the past half century.
Basketball on Thanksgiving Day.
It has been the place to be in Quincy every year from 1971 to 2019. That’s when the annual Quincy High School Thanksgiving Tournament has been held.
As virtually everyone here knows, it is the annual tipoff to the boys’ basketball season. And it is a very important event to this community.
The Blue Devils have established a long standard of excellence on the basketball floor. They feature one of the best boys’ programs in one of the nation’s top basketball states.
2020 was supposed to be the 50th year of the tournament, but it didn’t happen because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That’s what made Thursday night at Blue Devil Gymnasium so special.
The Thanksgiving Day tournament returned and so did the fans. They packed the gym, and they were treated to an incredible show.
It started during the pregame.
Following warmups, the lights were turned off and a student emerged from the tunnel carrying a flaming trident. He ran around the court and the fans erupted in cheers.
In three-plus decades of covering sporting events, I have never seen anything like it. It was quite the spectacle. And it was pretty awesome and impressive.
Shortly after fans settled into their seats after the pregame, they were back on their feet again.
That’s when senior standout Jeremiah Talton went to work. And turned in a dazzling display of hoops wizardry.
The versatile 6-foot-6 swingman made acrobatic moves to the bucket and splashed home 3-point shots. He also called out instructions to his teammates and contributed stellar defensive play.
Talton collected 24 first-half points as the Blue Devils raced to a 36-19 lead. He finished with a career-best 31 points in a 54-36 victory over Lake Forest Academy.
QHS fans haven’t seen Talton play in person for nearly two years. They were wowed by how much he has improved.
Talton has one NCAA Division I offer, and you can expect that number to grow. He had plenty of help Thursday.
The Blue Devils are extremely young, but they have some promising young prospects on their roster. There were at least three freshmen on the floor playing important roles during the first half of the opener.
The Blue Devil cheering section made an impact as well with their boisterous and enthusiastic antics from directly behind and above the Quincy bench.
I was well-aware of Quincy High School’s proud and storied tradition in basketball. But experiencing it first-hand was definitely something for me to see.
It was nothing short of impressive. It is easy to see why QHS hoops is such an important and vital part of this community.
Thanksgiving basketball in Quincy is more like Christmas morning. It’s a highly anticipated date on the calendar that means so much to an abundance of people.
The atmosphere at Blue Devil Gymnasium was electric on Thanksgiving night in 2021. The place was rocking.
It was a fun, intriguing and entertaining night. And there will be many more to come.
I can’t wait to go back for my next game.
