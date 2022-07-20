When I was a kid, the Major League Baseball All-Star Game was one of my favorite sporting events of the year.
And it still is.
I grew up in the 1970s when our only chances to see the best teams play were when games were televised nationally on Saturday afternoon and Monday night.
That changed when cable TV altered the landscape significantly in the 1980s. You could see the Cubs and Braves play virtually every day. And see all of the other National League teams when they faced them.
Before and after cable, the All-Star Game provided a rare opportunity to see the best players in the game come together in one setting.
As a Cincinnati Reds fan, it was awesome seeing Johnny Bench, Joe Morgan and Pete Rose take the field seemingly every summer for the National League squad in mid-July.
It also was a treat to see stars like Reggie Jackson, Rod Carew, Tom Seaver, Brooks Robinson, Robin Yount, Ozzie Smith and Jim Palmer taking part in the annual showdown between the National and American League.
One of my favorite NL vs. AL showdowns was when a young Bo Jackson put on a show as a member of the Kansas City Royals. He was a tremendous talent.
The pregame introduction of the players from both teams is always something special to witness at the All-Star Game.
The game has a long and storied history going back to the days of Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig and Ted Williams.
The exhibition matchup was unique back then since the NL and AL teams didn’t face each other during the regular season.
It was a rare opportunity to see how the two leagues stacked up against each other. There were definitely bragging rights involved.
Even now, where every game is televised, the MLB All-Star Game is still something special.
Unlike the NFL and NBA all-star events, where players don’t exactly give it their all, the MLB game is one where players actually do give a maximum effort.
The games typically are compelling, and it is entertaining to see an elite batter trying to win a battle against a top pitcher.
Another awesome part of the MLB All-Star Game festivities is the Home Run Derby.
Held the night before the game, it is still fun to watch some of the game’s top power hitters slug it out.
This year was no exception.
It was awesome to see St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols advance to the semifinal round Monday night despite being considered a huge underdog.
It was neat to see all the respect shown as the players swarmed in to congratulate Pujols as he finished taking his swings in the opening round.
Juan Soto and Julio Rodriguez put on a heck of a show with Soto prevailing in the finals of the home run contest. They are two young stars we may be watching for a number of years.
It also was cool to see Soto and Rodriguez showing their appreciation for the Hall of Fame career of a great star like Pujols.
And even Ken Griffey Jr. was there snapping photos before he handed the trophy to Soto after he won.
Junior put on his share of memorable performances over the years at the MLB All-Star Game.
I was as excited as ever to sit back in my recliner and watch Tuesday night’s game on television. It was a perfect setting at one of baseball’s best ballparks, Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles
I’ve been watching the Major League All-Star Game for half a century.
And it never gets old.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.