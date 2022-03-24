This first weekend of the NCAA tournament is always special for me. It is one of best extended weekends of the year.
It’s must-see-TV with all the compelling drama and early upsets.
Being forced to self-quarantine for a few days at home last week provided me with an opportunity to get a lot of work done.
And it also gave me a chance to watch quite a few basketball games and wrestling matches over the weekend.
Here are a few of my observations from what I witnessed over the weekend:
Winning the Big Ten basketball tournament probably isn’t as advantageous as it seems. Winning four games in four days takes a toll physically, and I think the Iowa Hawkeyes simply ran out of gas in a first-round loss to an experienced Richmond team. It’s unfortunate the NCAA sent 5 seed Iowa all the way to Buffalo while 11 seed Michigan was allowed to play in nearby Indianapolis.
The Penn State wrestling team won its ninth national title in 11 years with another superb performance. The Nittany Lions won individual crowns in half of the 10 weight classes. Cael Sanderson has done a remarkable job with that program.
Mark Few has done an incredible job of his own with the men’s basketball team at Gonzaga. And now they are landing some of the nation’s best recruits. This may be the year the Zags cut down the nets at the Final Four.
Thank God I have truTV. I only watch it for a couple of weeks a year, but it’s worth it during the college hoop extravaganza.
Would love to be in Las Vegas some year for that first weekend of NCAAs.
Give me any NCAA basketball game with Ian Eagle or Brian Anderson on the call. Their play-by-play work is outstanding. I bet they could read the phone book and make it sound interesting. I also miss hearing the great Gus Johnson doing NCAA games.
I may be a little biased, but there is a reason the Iowa women’s basketball games kept landing on ESPN. The Hawkeyes even made it onto ABC on Sunday. Hawkeye guard Caitlin Clark is the most exciting player, men or women, to watch in the NCAA tournament. She even drew praise from NBA players like Kevin Durant. Iowa sold out its first- and second-round games at 14,000-seat Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson capped his college career with another NCAA wrestling title at heavyweight for Minnesota. He is something special. He’s a big man who can do backflips, and he looks to have a bright future ahead in the WWE. He’s entertaining to watch.
Please take Charles Barkley out of the studio for the college basketball tournament. He doesn’t even know the names of the players from his college alma mater, Auburn. Love Chuck’s NBA commentary on TNT, but he needs to stick to the pro game. He also said he was going to take his shirt off if Auburn won in the second round – fortunately for everyone they didn’t.
Past UFC champion Daniel Cormier was a great addition to the ESPN broadcasts of the NCAA wrestling tournament. He provided superb insight, knowledge, analysis and enthusiasm. A past NCAA finalist for Oklahoma State, Cormier loves wrestling. And it shows.
How about 15 seed Saint Peter’s? The Cinderella Story of this year’s Big Dance has made it to the Sweet 16. How can you not love the boys from Jersey City? These young men are fearless – and they can hoop. Go Peacocks!
The South Carolina women’s basketball team is really, really good.
Bill Raftery is still one of the best. He’s pushing 80 years old, but I love listening to his analysis on CBS. He adds his own unique brand of entertainment to games.
College wrestling needs to get rid of riding time. It slows down the matches and makes them boring. Wrestlers rarely work for a fall anymore. They also need overtime matches to be decided with a takedown, not by how much riding time someone accumulates.
ESPN’s Dick Vitale picked Kentucky and Iowa to meet in the NCAA championship game. They went a combined 0-2 after both suffered first-round losses in the men’s basketball tourney. Maybe next year Dickie V!
My men’s pick (Gonzaga) and women’s pick (UConn) are still alive. Both teams had to rally in the second round, but they won and they advanced. That’s all that matters this time of year.
