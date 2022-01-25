Josh Allen called tails.
And it came up heads.
The overtime coin flip was the only thing that seemingly didn’t go Josh Allen’s way Sunday night.
The Buffalo Bills quarterback turned in a spectacular performance on the road in an extremely tough environment at Arrowhead Stadium.
And he deserved better.
Give Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs credit for tying their AFC Divisional Round playoff game at the end of regulation.
And for engineering a game-winning drive to prevail on the first possession of overtime.
It was a magnificent and well-played game between, in my opinion, the two best teams in the National Football League.
It’s too bad this hard-fought game essentially was decided by a flip of the coin.
KC won the flip before overtime, scored a TD and the game was over.
I didn’t have a stake in the game or any kind of wager on it, but I’m still extremely disappointed as a fan with the NFL’s grossly unfair overtime rules.
In high school and college football, both teams receive an equal opportunity to score in overtime. And that’s the way it should be.
In the NFL, if the team that wins the coin flip scores a TD on the first drive in OT the game is over.
That isn’t fair or right.
Especially when the stakes are this high.
Two teams fought their guts out for 60 minutes in a knock-down, drag-out, donnybrook of a game between two tremendous ballclubs.
And the score was tied after regulation.
But then you inexplicably give one team a huge advantage when it wins a coin flip prior to overtime?
There is no guarantee that the Bills would’ve scored a TD if they win the flip.
But based on how the game went, and how effectively Allen and the Bills moved the ball, the chances certainly were fairly high.
This game was entertaining and enjoyable to watch.
And it featured an exciting and dramatic finish.
But it also wasn’t fair to the Buffalo Bills.
The NFL needs to change its overtime rules.
Following the game, social media was flooded with posts about how bad the overtime rules still are in professional football.
And people had every right to be frustrated, puzzled and upset.
The overtime rules need to be changed.
One interesting analogy involves comparing football to baseball.
What the NFL does would be comparable to flipping a coin in baseball if the game was tied after nine innings. The team that wins the flip would bat first. If they score, they win the game. The other team then isn’t allowed a chance to bat in the bottom of the inning.
Quite simply, the NFL’s overtime rules stink and they are ridiculous. They are the worst in professional sports.
They are absolutely unacceptable.
You can’t give one team a significant advantage like that when your season is on the line.
It just isn’t right.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.