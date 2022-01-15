The two best games of the National Football League regular season were the last two.
The late afternoon 49ers-Rams game that went to overtime was a fantastic game, packed with high-level play and compelling moments.
And then the Sunday night Raiders-Chargers game was even better with all the wild and wacky scenarios that played out.
Now comes the best month of sports, in my opinion, of the year.
The NFL playoffs are here.
And this year’s 14-team tournament promises to be as entertaining as it has ever been.
If the regular season was any indication, the postseason is going to be wide-open. And feature its share of last-second drama and potential upsets.
As a fan of the Washington Football Team, I really have no team to root for. But that’s been the case for a long time during the playoffs.
I will be paying close attention over the next month as the road to Super Bowl LVI continues.
Just for fun, here is my take as teams continue their pursuit of pro football supremacy.
Hate to say it, but I could see the Dallas Cowboys making a deep postseason run. Dallas has a very good defense and has its share of weapons on offense. It will come down to how consistent and efficient quarterback Dak Prescott plays.
Aaron Rodgers looks like he once again has the team to beat in the NFC. But Green Bay stumbled last season in the postseason and Rodgers has had his share of struggles in the playoffs. The Packers have an excellent offense, but is their defense good enough?
And then you have 88-year-old Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Bucs. Brady is really “only” 44, but he’s still at the top of his game. You definitely can’t count the defending champions out.
Tennessee is the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but the Titans don’t seem to be a trendy pick to make it to the big stage next month.
Kansas City has played much better late in the season, but the Chiefs are much less invincible than they were the past two seasons.
Don’t count out the Buffalo Bills. When they are on, they are as good as anybody. Josh Allen has gained postseason experience and Buffalo’s defense is superb.
And the New England Patriots have a coach who knows a little bit about how to win this time of year. Just sayin’.
You just never know. That’s why they play the games.
It comes down to skill, luck and who can stay healthy with all the COVID cases still impacting teams.
I’m going with a rematch of the first Super Bowl with the Packers battling the Chiefs for all the marbles.
It will be a game that Jake from State Farm will love. And so will the fans.
Green Bay will take a late lead on a masterful drive engineered by Rodgers.
And then Patrick Mahomes will drive the Chiefs 80 yards and hit Travis Kelce for a clutch TD in the end zone to win the game.
Chiefs 34, Packers 31.
