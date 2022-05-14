The first day I walked into the offices at the Herald-Whig, last November 1, I knew I had my hands full.
I was already aware the sports staff had been reduced to one full-time person and that the Whig had gone the entire fall without a sports editor.
The credibility of a newspaper with a proud history of excellent sports coverage had been damaged.
I walked into a very difficult situation, and quite honestly, it’s been frustrating at times.
But I jumped in and went right to work. I am very passionate about what I do, and my goal is to bring you the best sports coverage possible.
It’s not easy when you are a one-person staff where you are forced to prioritize what you cover.
In the past 6½ months, I have been very blessed to cover some incredible teams. And I have been extremely fortunate to work with some of the best student-athletes I have encountered in my 34-year career.
One of my favorite parts about being a sportswriter is building relationships with the young athletes that I cover.
My recent interview with Quincy High track star Anna Schuering was very impactful. She didn’t know I was coming until I arrived at practice Monday, but she was a fantastic interview with so many interesting perspectives from a high school senior. It wasn’t surprising to hear she had a 4.47 grade-point average. QHS sprint star Jett Rose also has been great to work with.
I’ve been so fortunate to meet so many incredible young people during my short time at the Whig. I wanted to share a few more of my interactions with them:
Senior Taylor Wagner had a huge smile on her face when I arrived at Southeastern High School last fall to write a feature on her volleyball team qualifying for state. Taylor and freshman Amanda Stephens led the Suns to the state title match in Class 1A. Taylor really impressed me after our interview following the state finals loss when she thanked me for covering their team.
I had heard Quincy Notre Dame’s Abbey Schreacke was a heck of a basketball player. And she most certainly is. She proved that by leading her team to a state title. What I love most about Abbey is how selfless she is. She is a wonderful young lady with a bright future at the NCAA Division I level in basketball. Her team-first approach is refreshing.
Abbey’s best friend, fellow all-stater Blair Eftink, is another positive young person on the strong Lady Raider squad along with Sage Stratton, Lia Quintero and Eryn Cornwell. They are all multi-sport standouts who excel in the classroom. It’s an awesome group of young ladies.
Quincy High’s Jeremiah Talton and Bradley Longcor III are outstanding basketball players, and just great young men. I enjoyed following them and covering them during a magical run by the Blue Devils. They were great interviews along with teammate Reid O’Brien.
QND boys’ basketball players Jake Wallingford, Jackson Stratton and Braden Sheffield showed plenty of class while taking time to do interviews after a heartbreaking sectional setback.
One of my favorite stories to write was on Grayson Cook, a QHS senior who excels in baseball. He became most recognized on campus for his role as the Blue Devil mascot. He did a tremendous job pumping the team up while holding a flaming trident during the entertaining pregame show. He’s a wonderful, respectful student-athlete with a bright future ahead.
Hannibal standout Aneyas Williams is a tremendous football player who already holds numerous NCAA Division I scholarship offers. He’s an outstanding young man with a maturity far beyond his years. And he’s only a sophomore.
How can you not love Taylor Fohey? The QHS basketball/soccer star has a positive outlook and she’s enjoyable to talk to. She’s a great athlete and a great student. She sets an excellent example for others to follow.
The QND baseball team has been enjoyable to follow this spring. They have an excellent team. Loved hearing comments by Alex Connoyer, Tyler Dance and Dalton Miller when I chatted with them after their games.
Three-time state champion Collin Arch of Palmyra is one of the best wrestlers in Missouri and in the country. And he has another year of high school left. He’s another outstanding and respectful young man.
State wrestling qualifier Curtis Steinkamp of QND was another athlete who was awesome to chat with.
Working on the story of Liberty’s Cannen Wolf was an eye-opener for me. It is impressive to see how everyone, including Grace Schell’s wonderful family, has turned a terrible tragedy into such a positive cause that is going to help so many people. The #BeLike Grace foundation has already made a tremendous impact.
Cannen is such an amazing young man, and he has persevered through devastating circumstances. It was my honor and privilege to share the story of Cannen and Grace.
Covering the Liberty basketball team at state was a blast. Coach Greg Altmix’s squad was really good. In addition to Wolf, it was fun interviewing Breiton Klingele, Logan Robbins and Devin Klauser. They had a great group of kids on an elite squad.
I have had excellent interactions with so many tremendous young athletes during my short time in Quincy. And I’m very grateful and appreciative of that.
Who says nice guys (and girls) finish last? Not in this part of the country. The best athletes here are also many of the nicest and friendliest you will encounter.
There have been so many interesting young people that I’ve come across during my short time in Gem City. Thank you to everyone who has been so kind and helpful.
I’m looking forward to sharing more of their compelling stories as we embark on another postseason.
