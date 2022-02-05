When you work as many late nights as we do, early mornings are not a sportswriter’s favorite time of day.
But I had to set my cellphone alarm for an early wake-up call Friday.
The Opening Ceremonies of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games were underway in Beijing, China.
It didn’t matter that their time zone in China is 14 hours ahead of us. It was something I wanted to see.
And it brought back vivid memories of one of the most memorable days of my professional career.
On 8-8-08 at 8:08 p.m., the Opening Ceremonies of the 2008 Summer Olympic Games kicked off at the exact same venue in Beijing.
And I was there.
I was covering the event for USA Wrestling as part of the U.S. Olympic Committee press staff.
I didn’t actually think I would be attending the Opening Ceremonies when I woke up that morning in 2008.
But Bob Condron of the USOC called me that afternoon. He asked me if I would be interested in helping their communications staff at the Opening Ceremonies.
Of course, I jumped at the opportunity.
When I arrived at the Olympic Village, I realized just how blessed and fortunate I was.
It turned out that myself and Julie Bartel from USA Softball were the only two press officers, out of a group of 60, chosen by the USOC to work the Opening Ceremonies.
We boarded a bus for our first stop late that afternoon. I glanced at the credential of the person sitting across from me and it read, “Lopez Lomong, Flag Bearer, USA”
Lomong had an incredible story, overcoming a tumultuous situation in Sudan to become an American track and field star.
I congratulated him and we chatted for a few minutes on the way to the Fencing venue.
We arrived at the venue for a gathering of the entire contingent of U.S. athletes.
The wrestlers immediately gravitated toward the star-studded American basketball team.
I brought my camera and snapped numerous photos of them posing with Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Chris Paul and numerous other NBA stars.
A short time later, an announcement was made to the American Olympians:
“Please welcome former President George Bush and current President George W. Bush”
The Bushes and their families walked out to huge applause from the Olympians.
Over the next hour, both Bushes posed for photos while walking around and chatting with Olympians from every team. It was an awesome experience.
I remember George W. Bush telling one of our wrestlers: “Hey Big Guy, don’t take it easy on those Russians!”
I took hundreds of photos from the time that the two Presidents were there.
From there, the U.S. team walked over to join the Olympians from all over the world in the massive Gymnastics venue.
We waited there for quite a while. During that time, the tallest human being I’ve ever seen walked over to say hello to the American basketball players.
It was 7-foot-6 Chinese legend Yao Ming, already an established star in the NBA.
I also saw WNBA star Candace Parker pull out a deck of cards and start playing a game of War with Kobe.
Finally, athletes were summoned to walk outside and across a red carpet to the Olympic “Bird’s Nest” Stadium where the Opening Ceremonies were taking place.
Chinese fans lined the route we were walking and chanted “Kobe, Kobe” nearly the entire time. They absolutely loved Kobe Bryant in Beijing.
I also had an interesting conversation with U.S. basketball coach and Duke legend Mike Krzyzewski while walking over to the stadium.
“I never, in my lifetime, thought I would be in China for an Olympic Games,” he told me.
LeBron James, meanwhile, had fallen behind the USA contingent. He was in the back, singing and dancing with his headphones on.
I was sent back to tell him to catch up with the group, and he gave me a smile and a thumbs up.
Once the athletes walked into the sold-out stadium of 80,000 cheering fans, I walked over and grabbed my seat in the media tribune.
We witnessed the finish to a spectacular show that culminated with the lighting of the Olympic flame.
It was a fabulous night that I didn’t want to end.
In the days before the 2008 Olympics, I made two trips to the Great Wall of China. We invited media to join our wrestlers and the New York Times, Sports Illustrated and NBC all came along to provide coverage.
I served as a press officer at the wrestling competition and saw American Henry Cejudo capture a gold medal.
I also was blessed to witness numerous amazing events in person in 2008.
I was there the night a young Jamaican sprinter named Usain Bolt won the 100-meter dash and set a world record. It was his first of eight career Olympic gold medals in track.
I saw American Michael Phelps break an Olympic record en route to winning an historic eight swimming golds in Beijing.
I also had a chance to watch Nastia Liukin and Shawn Johnson finish 1-2 for Team USA in the women’s gymnastics competition.
It was my first Olympics, and I was like a kid in a candy store. It was an incredible experience.
There are the usual political issues involved with the Olympic Games. This year is no exception, with human rights issues in China along with the tension between Russia and the United States.
One aspect of the Olympics I love is that it brings the countries of the world together in a spirited competition where there is mutual respect between athletes.
While I worked in wrestling, we developed strong relationships with athletes, coaches and media from numerous countries that included Iran, Russia, Cuba and Japan.
That’s what sports does – it unifies and unites people from all over the planet like nothing else can.
That is why there is no bigger or better sporting event than the Olympic Games.
This year’s Olympics, like last year in Tokyo, are being heavily impacted by COVID and fans not being allowed to attend.
The atmosphere isn’t quite what we are accustomed to, but it is still the Olympic Games.
And those gold medals mean just as much as they ever have.
I’ve covered two Rose Bowls, the NFL playoffs, the NCAA basketball tournament, the College World Series and the Pan American Games.
I even had the opportunity to interview Michael Jordan twice
I went on to cover the 2012 Olympics in London (where I kept running into boxing legend Evander Holyfield) and the 2016 Olympics in Rio.
Those experiences were memorable and magical as well.
But nothing will top that amazing 2008 Olympic experience in Beijing.
I sincerely hope the people there will have a similar experience in 2022.
