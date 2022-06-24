There is nothing quite like Boston’s Fenway Park.
It is baseball’s oldest stadium – it opened the same year the Titanic sank in 1912.
And it is the best stadium in all of baseball.
Last weekend convinced me of that.
I had previously ranked Chicago’s Wrigley Field just ahead of Fenway on my list of favorite ballparks.
But the order is now reversed with Wrigley a close second.
I spent parts of four days at Fenway during a trip to Boston on June 15-18.
It was an amazing and enjoyable experience.
I had been to Fenway Park before, for a quick two days in 2012, but I had more time to take everything in on this trip.
Fenway has undergone significant renovation and expansion since my last trip there.
It’s such a unique ballpark with the Green Monster in left field and the Pesky Pole in right field.
The Red Sox boast such a long and storied history, including Babe Ruth leading them to three World Series titles in 1915, 1916 and 1918.
But when Ruth was sent to the New York Yankees, as many baseball fans know, everything started to unravel for Boston.
The Curse of the Bambino followed for 86 years, and the Red Sox didn’t win it all again until 2004.
I arrived in Boston a day before my friends did, and I caught the Red Sox-Athletics game at Fenway on Wednesday evening.
The weather was absolutely perfect on a 70-degree night. The stands were packed, and the home team blasted three home runs in a lopsided Sox win.
We had a chance to hang out at the ballpark Thursday, without actually going in. We found an awesome establishment beyond the center field fence and took in the last few innings of an afternoon game from there.
On Friday morning, we took a tour of Fenway. It was excellent. The highlights for me were sitting in the seats above the Green Monster and having a chance to check out the spacious press box.
I was with three die-hard St. Louis fans, and we witnessed the Cardinals battle the Red Sox on Friday and Saturday night at Fenway.
It was an electric atmosphere both nights with a large group of St. Louis fans sitting in the area behind the visitors’ dugout.
My friends had excellent seats and I was able to find my way into a good spot for both games.
The Cardinals lost on Friday, but the Redbirds made up for it on Saturday by rolling to an easy victory.
It was an enjoyable evening on Saturday.
Unless you were a Boston fan.
Future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols of St. Louis was honored before the game with Red Sox legend David Ortiz among those coming out onto the field to honor him.
But the highlight came in the eighth inning with the traditional Fenway Park playing and singing of Sweet Caroline.
Fans started singing along before Neil Diamond made a rare Fenway appearance as he sang his iconic song from a perch above the center field fence.
It was an awesome surprise to see the 81-year-old serenading the crowd. The fans went crazy and shot videos on their phones of what turned into a memorable moment.
It was the perfect ending to an amazing week in Boston.
No doubt, Fenway Park is a special place.
It most definitely is a place every baseball fan should experience in their lifetime.
