QUINCY -- I covered my first Friday night football game as a professional journalist when I was fresh out of college in 1988.
And I have been covering prep games on Friday nights ever since.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
QUINCY -- I covered my first Friday night football game as a professional journalist when I was fresh out of college in 1988.
And I have been covering prep games on Friday nights ever since.
Even 34 years later, I still get goosebumps when high school teams take the field for the first time in a brand-new season.
Friday night produced the same emotions for me as I watched my first Quincy High School-Quincy Notre Dame football game in person.
The stands were packed with an overflow crowd as fans were standing all around the field.
The atmosphere was outstanding, and the competition was excellent on a steamy night at QND’s Advance Physical Therapy Field.
It was a typical first game with its share of sloppy play and penalties, but you couldn’t ask for a more hard-fought, evenly contested matchup in the Crosstown Showdown.
And what a battle it was. The visiting Blue Devils took a 14-13 lead into the final quarter and were able to finish it off with a surprising 21-13 win over the favored Raiders.
QND quarterback Jackson Stratton left the game with an injury in the third quarter, but he gutted it out and actually came back to play defense in the final quarter.
QHS quarterback Bradyn Little was solid in his first start.
Brian Douglas turned in a pivotal and clutch 33-yard run late in the game to put Quincy High into the red zone. QHS ran the ball effectively.
Little then hit Jeraius Rice on a 13-yard touchdown pass to give the Blue Devils a 21-13 lead with just under four minutes to go. Rice scored his second TD of the evening.
The Blue Devils are much-improved defensively, and it showed on Friday night. QHS did an excellent job of neutralizing the Notre Dame offense, including on QND's final possession late in the contest.
It was an enjoyable and memorable night of football and it was awesome to see the massive crowd that gathered for the season opener.
I am looking forward to seeing how both Quincy high school football teams fare this fall. Both squads have the potential to have successful seasons.
It is always something special when the high school football season kicks off.
And Friday night was no exception.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.