NORMAL, Ill. – Eric Orne was elated and excited.
His high-powered Quincy Notre Dame girls’ basketball team completed its season-long mission and won a state championship.
Following the trophy presentation and the postgame press conference late Saturday afternoon, Orne was experiencing another feeling.
Exhaustion.
Even though they won all seven games, it has been a long, grueling and challenging postseason for the Lady Raiders.
The Illinois High School Association didn’t make it easy on QND.
Notre Dame traveled nearly 1,000 miles to compete in the five games it won to qualify for state.
It added another 360 miles round trip for its state tournament trip to Normal.
The third-ranked Lady Raiders survived a scare in a low-scoring, two-point win in the Super-Sectional.
And they knocked off the No. 1 and No. 2 ranked teams in Class 2A en route to winning the school’s sixth state title.
For Orne, whose teams have now won state four times, it was a challenging couple of weeks.
On Feb. 20, his mother passed away.
Mary Sue Orne, who had battled Parkinson’s disease and other ailments, was 73 years old.
“It was a very emotional time,” Orne said. “Seeing my mom struggling, and seeing how hard it was on my dad, that was tough.”
Orne received an abundance of support from his team and also from the close-knit Notre Dame family.
Being around his team and going on a championship run were cathartic for Orne.
His team responded with a remarkable run where it overcame its share of adversity.
Two days after losing his mother, Orne was back on the sidelines. He led QND to a lopsided win in the sectional semifinals.
“Our kids were amazing during a difficult time for me,” Orne said. “They were the value of what I got up for every day.
“Our players kept telling me, ‘We got this, Coach. We will keep winning and this will be a good thing.' I was so proud of how they responded and how much they helped me.”
Orne said he was blessed to be around this Lady Raider squad.
“They’re great kids who come from great families,” he said. “It carries over to the court because of the values that are instilled in these kids at home by their parents.
“Academically, athletically, this group really understands what it takes to be successful.”
Notre Dame played a loaded late-season schedule and suffered back-to-back losses.
One of those was a lopsided setback to a Brimfield team that won the Class 1A state title right before QND’s game Saturday.
Orne’s team, led by all-stater Abbey Schreacke, came back strong from that setback and learned from it as postseason play started.
“This group responded really well to adversity," Orne said. “This team was resilient and strong. We played some tough competition, but our kids just rallied and kept battling.”
Orne was determined to provide his team with the best game plans possible and he did exactly that.
His team was prepared and ready to go.
And it showed during their two state tournament games in Normal.
Orne was asked how this title compared to the first three.
“This is special – and they’re all special,” he said. “It’s one of those things, when you sit back and think about it years from now, maybe I rank them.
“Right now, I’m living in this moment with these kids.”
The moment felt pretty good when the final seconds ticked off the clock Saturday.
“We reached the destination we’ve been on for so long with these girls,” Orne said. “When you look up at the top of Redbird Arena and it’s 0:00 on the clock and it’s Notre Dame 63, Winnebago 56... it was a great feeling. The feeling was these guys have done it. They’ve done it.”
The last few weeks have been rewarding, but also have taken their toll on the Hall of Fame caliber coach.
Orne looked drained late Saturday afternoon and said he’s been averaging only a few hours of sleep a night.
He was awake at 2 a.m. the morning of the final game and his mind was racing while thinking about championship Saturday.
For now, Orne definitely has earned a well-deserved break.
“We knew Coach Orne was going through a lot,” said senior Eryn Cornwell, who also plays softball for Orne. “We went out and played our hardest, and we wanted to win a state title for him.”
Even through a difficult time for him personally, Orne did one of the best coaching jobs of his remarkable career.
And helped bring another state championship trophy back to Quincy Notre Dame High School.
No doubt, his mother would have been proud.
