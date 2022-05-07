I would give anything to have one more conversation with my father.
One more opportunity to hear his voice.
One more chance to hear him laugh.
Paul Sesker was an amazing man.
He was a highly successful high school and junior high coach who was beloved by his athletes.
He would make kids laugh and he would make kids think.
He would challenge them and push them to be their best.
Above all, he would motivate them to dig down deep so they could accomplish impressive feats they never even imagined were possible.
He coached state track champions in Iowa in every hurdles event, boys and girls.
He was my Little League coach and my varsity baseball head coach.
I was the starting quarterback on his eighth grade football team.
And our shuttle hurdle relay was undefeated when I ran the leadoff leg for him in junior high.
My father was a huge reason why Tipton High School captured back-to-back Iowa Class 3A state track and field championships during my junior and senior year.
My dad was an old school coach with a no-nonsense approach.
I’ve spent my entire life around athletics.
I grew up going to 6-on-6 girls’ basketball games that he coached.
And tagged along to his football practices from the time I was a toddler.
The athletes my father coached were my heroes. I aspired to be just like them.
My father was a selfless coach who was all about the players. It was never about him. He loved the kids and they reciprocated because they could see how passionate he was about them.
My dad was such a good coach that he was coaxed out of retirement when he was in his 70s. He was the hurdling guru and they needed someone to help with the junior high track team.
My dad jumped at the opportunity and he had an absolute blast. He would talk non-stop about the kids he was working with and the impact he was trying to have on them.
When he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, he always kept a positive attitude.
He was in tremendous pain and discomfort, and his body was shutting down, but you would have never known it. He told me he didn’t want anyone else to be sad.
When his condition deteriorated, he told me his last wish was to live long enough to see his beloved Chicago Cubs win the World Series.
When he passed away in 2017, he had a Cubs World Series champions cap sitting on the table next to his bed.
He lived long enough to see the Cubs make history and that’s why he probably made it to his 80th birthday.
I marveled at the impact my dad had as a teacher and coach in the close-knit community I grew up in. His memorial service, as expected, was packed with family, friends and athletes he had coached.
I’ve always had a great appreciation and high level of respect for coaches, especially at the high school level.
I saw first-hand how much coaches can have a positive impact and provide inspiration for young people.
What I wouldn’t give for one more conversation with the guy who was known affectionately around the state as “Pauly.”
Or one more opportunity to listen to him talk about who he thought should be the starting quarterback for the Iowa Hawkeyes or why the Cubs didn’t have a better bullpen.
I miss those long talks. And I miss seeing his huge gap-tooth smile and hearing his infectious laugh.
He has been gone almost five years now, but I still miss hanging out with my best friend.
I miss hearing him tell me how much he loved reading my articles and how proud he was when I became a published author.
Thank you for all that you did for me.
I love you, Dad.
I will never forget you.
