You couldn’t have scripted a much better year for the Quincy Notre Dame athletic programs.
The Raiders won a regional title in softball, had sectional finalists in boys’ basketball and baseball, earned a sectional championship in volleyball, and captured state championships in girls’ basketball and girls’ soccer.
Notre Dame High School has been a sports powerhouse in boys and girls for decades. They have done it with kids who play multiple sports. That is the key to excelling at a smaller school.
“We have some amazing athletes who work hard and have very high expectations,” said Lia Quintero, the leading scorer on the soccer team. “And we have some incredible coaches who know how to push us and prepare us to be our best.”
Quintero would know. She plays for two of the best in the state of Illinois. QND’s Eric Orne has won four state titles in girls’ basketball and Mark Longo has now won six state titles in girls’ soccer.
Across the board, the Raiders are blessed to have an outstanding group of head coaches and assistant coaches for their varsity sports teams.
The 64-year-old Longo has been highly successful, but he did one of his very best coaching jobs this spring.
Notre Dame began its season in March with four freshmen in the starting lineup and no seniors on the varsity roster.
But throughout the season, the Lady Raiders improved dramatically and developed excellent chemistry.
And became a championship caliber team.
QND opened the postseason with four straight home games, but it still wasn’t easy.
In their final home game, the Raiders were outplayed for much of the day by an excellent Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin squad, but they somehow found a way to win on penalty kicks to keep their season going.
In the Super-Sectional, Notre Dame met another formidable opponent in Belleville Althoff. The defending state champions were very good, but QND once again prevailed after the match went to overtime.
The state tournament brought adversity to Notre Dame. Quintero went down with a knee injury with just over 21 minutes left in the semifinals.
Longo kept his team engaged and they managed to hold off Normal University High in the semifinals. QND had a tremendous defensive team that shut out its last 10 opponents.
Quintero wasn’t available for the championship match, but Longo found the perfect way for her to still make an impact. Longo asked Quintero to deliver a pregame speech where only players were present in the locker room.
That move paid huge dividends. Her speech provided even more motivation and inspiration for an already determined team.
Longo showed his skill, experience and expertise with great in-game coaching decisions where he expertly positioned his players at key moments of games.
His speeches at halftime were brilliant. He pointed out adjustments the team needed to make, and he also kept his team confident with encouragement.
In the semifinals, Longo told the team at halftime, “This is your match — if you want it.” Simple words, but with a powerful meaning.
“Coach Longo brings so much confidence to our team and he really knows what he’s doing,” freshman standout Sage Stratton said. “He always says he just wants us to do our best. He believes in us and he’s a great coach.”
It was unfortunate that the IHSA announced him as coach Mark “Lango” before and after the state title game. That is inexcusable to disrespect a coach who has achieved what he has.
Mark Longo is one of the best high school coaches in Illinois history in any sport.
Most people who follow high school soccer in this state are well aware what his name is. He’s a heck of a coach who has built a dynasty at 10th and Jackson in Quincy.
And with everyone on the roster set to return next season, Longo and company will definitely be making a run at title No. 7.
