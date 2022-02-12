The Cincinnati Bengals vs. the Los Angeles Rams.
Not quite the matchup we were expecting in the National Football League’s annual battle for supremacy.
But that’s why they play the games.
And the reason many of us love sports so much. Very rarely can you forecast what exactly is going to happen in an athletic competition.
So just what is going to happen on Sunday night in Super Bowl (56) LVI?
It should be a heck of a matchup. This game definitely shouldn’t be boring.
Both teams have high-octane, big-play offenses that have shown a penchant for delivering in clutch situations.
The Rams do have the better defense, led by all-world D-lineman Aaron Donald.
But there is no way you can count out the Bengals.
Not with ultra-confident and immensely talented Joe Burrow running the show for Cincy at quarterback.
Burrow is arguably the coolest and cockiest QB since another Joe – Broadway Joe Namath – led the New York Jets to a huge upset in a Super Bowl played 53 years ago.
And he also plays with the composure reminiscent of another Joe – Joe Montana – who won four Super Bowls as the quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers.
The resilient Bengals definitely have a shot at winning their franchise’s first Super Bowl. But they may have to play their best game.
Cincy looked like it was going to be blown out in the AFC Championship Game in Kansas City, but Joe Brrrr brought the Bengals back.
The Rams are really good. They are the more talented team, and they are favored. But so were the Chiefs.
The Rams are playing in their home stadium even though Los Angeles hasn’t exactly embraced them since their return.
The acquisition of quarterback Matthew Stafford has paid huge dividends for L.A. and he has an excellent arsenal of offensive weapons playing alongside him.
Stafford is the best Rams QB since a former grocery store employee from Iowa led them to a Super Bowl triumph.
Look for an entertaining battle between two terrific and intriguing teams.
The Bengals offensive line has given up their share of sacks, and trying to contain Donald and future Hall of Fame pass rusher Von Miller will be difficult.
It will be fun to watch it all play out.
Super Bowl Sunday is like Christmas for me.
It’s the biggest and best day of the year, by far, for me as a sports fan.
Let’s hope for an exciting and compelling game that comes down to the wire.
My pick: Rams 34, Bengals 24.
