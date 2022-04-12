Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Cloudy with gusty winds developing this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 77F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Windy and mostly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%.