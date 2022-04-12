I still remember it like it was yesterday. I was attending my first Major League Baseball game.
My dad, my two brothers and I piled into our family’s Dodge station wagon and drove from north central Iowa to the southern edge of the Twin Cities.
We had tickets to a Minnesota Twins-Boston Red Sox game at Metropolitan Stadium.
We brought our gloves, and our seats were right behind the plate. We didn’t catch a foul ball like my dad said we would, but we still had a blast.
Nearly a half-century later, I was back in a baseball stadium Saturday afternoon for the St. Louis Cardinals-Pittsburgh Pirates game at beautiful Busch Stadium.
I’ve been to hundreds of Major League games now, but it still feels special every time I walk into a stadium.
Here are my rankings of my favorite ballparks that I have been to:
13. Guaranteed Rate Field
I actually saw a White Sox game in the 1980s at historic Comiskey Park before it was torn down. The new ballpark initially wasn’t my favorite although it is much nicer now with renovations that were made. It is a good place to watch a ballgame in the South Side of Chicago.
12. Chase Field
I saw an Arizona Diamondbacks game there when the ballpark first opened in Phoenix. It had a retractable roof, which came in handy because it was 108 degrees outside the day I was there. It also had a swimming pool, where home run balls landed. That’s pretty cool.
11. Minute Maid Park
Believe it not, this ballpark has been around more than 20 years. It is still an interesting and unique place to watch a game. The home of the Houston Astros also has a retractable roof. It has an excellent selection of cuisine with plenty of barbecue options in Texas.
10. Camden Yards
The home of the Baltimore Orioles was once considered the best ballpark in the Major Leagues. And with good reason. It featured an awesome and unique design. It was a brand-new park with an old-fashioned design. It is 30 years old now, but it is still a popular destination for fans. I was fortunate to see Cal Ripken Jr. play there during his record-setting streak for consecutive games.
9. Kauffman Stadium
The ballpark the Kansas City Royals play in still has special meaning for me. I saw a game there right after it opened in the early 1970s. I also saw my only World Series game in person there in 2015. I watched Johnny Cueto, who pitched for my beloved Cincinnati Reds most of that season, win Game 2 of the World Series that year against the New York Mets.
8. Great American Ball Park
I am a lifelong Cincinnati Reds fan, and I loved going to Riverfront Stadium growing up. Of course, the Reds were a powerhouse team then with the Big Red Machine. The Reds now play at Great American Ball Park. GABP has been open nearly 20 years now in one of the best baseball towns in America.
7. American Family Field
The Milwaukee Brewers stadium has another new name now, but it’s still an awesome place to watch baseball. It is another park with a retractable roof. I was fortunate to finally make it over there in recent years to catch a game. As you would expect, it has great food and beverages.
6. Target Field
The first game I witnessed here came in the 2019 American League Division Series when the New York Yankees beat the Minnesota Twins to complete a sweep. This is an excellent ballpark where there isn’t a bad seat in the house. It was the third different Twins venue I had seen a game in after earlier going to games at Metropolitan Stadium and the Metrodome.
5. Busch Stadium
As I mentioned earlier, the newest version of Busch Stadium is fantastic. It’s an easy place to drive to and the St. Louis Cardinals fans are among the most loyal in the country. The Cardinals have such a rich history with the 11 World Series titles they have won. I would highly recommend sitting in the outfield bleachers at Busch.
4. Coors Field
This is another place that has special meaning for me. I lived in Colorado for 12 years and became a fan of the Colorado Rockies during their improbable run to the 2007 World Series. I was fortunate to be there for Games 3 and 4 of the NLCS when they finished a sweep of Arizona. It opened in 1995, but it is still an awesome venue.
3. Petco Park
I was pleasantly surprised when I saw my first San Diego Padres game last summer at this gorgeous venue. It’s a sweet ballpark with a unique and appealing design. It is in great location with a vibrant restaurant/bar district close by. And it is in one of my favorite cities, San Diego, where the weather is almost always perfect.
1A. Fenway Park
I lucked out a decade ago when a friend of mine who wrote for Sports Illustrated offered me his tickets for a couple of Boston Red Sox games at historic Fenway Park. I had high expectations going into one of the best sports venues on the planet and was not disappointed. I loved the Green Monster and everything about it.
1. Wrigley Field
Even though I grew up in eastern Iowa, I am not a Cubs or Cardinals fan. But I am a huge fan of Wrigley Field. It’s the best ballpark in Major League Baseball, with Fenway being a close second. Wrigley’s setting is fantastic and it’s a magnificent park with the unique layout, the bleachers, the brick walls and the ivy. I saw legendary Cubs announcer Harry Caray once when he arrived for a game at Wrigley. And I saw Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. hit a home run there. It doesn’t get much better than that.
