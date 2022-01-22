It is no big secret that there is a shortage of officials, referees and umpires nationwide at the high school level.
And it’s easy to see why that is the case.
Being a referee is no easy task and it takes a thick skin to do it.
Being criticized, questioned and yelled at by fans and coaches can certainly try an official’s patience.
Making quick, pressure-packed decisions in the blink of an eye, typically without the benefit of watching a replay, is extremely difficult.
And even if you make the right call, half of the fans may still be upset with you because it went against their team.
The pay typically is fairly modest for officiating games or meets at the high school level.
Many prep officials simply do it for the love of the game. And let’s be thankful and appreciative of that.
The games we enjoy and care so much about obviously couldn’t take place without someone to officiate them.
Being a referee is not something that results in a whole lot of recognition.
That’s why it was so refreshing to witness what took place last weekend.
It occurred just before the finals of the Quincy Invitational wrestling tournament at QHS.
Right before the final round, the tournament officials were asked to line up in front of the scorers’ table.
Each of the referees had their names announced to the wrestlers, coaches, parents and fans who were in attendance.
Special mention was given to Lincoln’s Dan Fulscher, who has worked 47 years as an Illinois High School Association wrestling official.
He has worked 40 IHSA state finals, the most in Illinois history.
Fulscher was working his 37th Quincy Invite last weekend. He retired from officiating varsity matches in 2020, but with the shortage of officials he has committed to working matches when needed.
Wrestling is one of the toughest and most challenging sports to officiate. Referees need to stay in excellent shape to be able to move quickly down on the mat and position themselves to make calls that may be pivotal in a match’s outcome.
Fulscher’s long list of achievements were announced before he was awarded with a plaque last weekend in Quincy.
His contributions to the sport are impressive. There are long-time officials in every sport, including one of my brothers, who have positively impacted sports at the high school level.
It’s not every day you see a referee receive a standing ovation, but that was the case when Fulscher was honored by the fans at Quincy High School last weekend.
QHS wrestling coach Phil Neally made sure the referees, and specifically Fulscher, were recognized.
“Out of respect for Dan, I thought he should be recognized,” Neally said. “He’s been a great mentor for a lot of coaches and officials involved in the sport of wrestling.”
That was a classy move and a selfless gesture by Neally. It was impressive to witness.
The loud ovation resonated with Fulscher, who flashed an appreciative smile while waving to the crowd.
A short time later, he was back on the mat working one of the medal matches.
Fulscher is one of the many unsung heroes who devote much of their free time to doing something that often isn’t appreciated enough.
