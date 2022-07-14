It is the halfway mark of the summer and there are plenty of compelling storylines to follow in the world of sports.
Here are a few of my latest random thoughts and reflections on another hot summer day:
Never been a big New York Yankees fan, but I love watching Aaron Judge bat. You never know when he might crush a pitch 400-plus feet. I do want to see a baseball game at Yankee Stadium at some point.
Awesome to see local and area basketball standouts Abbey Schreacke, Brad Longcor, Danny Stephens and numerous others excelling during summer competition. Can’t wait to watch them again this winter.
I would love to watch tennis at Wimbledon someday.
Being a Cincinnati Reds fan has been painful this season. If you don’t want to spend money to be a contender, then just sell the darn team. Sad to see when teams do what the Reds have done.
The scholarship offers keep rolling in for Hannibal High football star Aneyas Williams. The list of offers, that includes Alabama, Notre Dame and Iowa, is quite impressive for a kid with two prep seasons left.
Have watched more WNBA games this year than I ever have. These women can really play basketball. The skill level is impressive.
Ready to check out Emma Hoing and the Quincy Notre Dame volleyball team for the first time this fall. Expectations are high once again for the Lady Raiders.
Go check out a Quincy Gems game, if you haven’t had the chance yet this summer. It’s great entertainment at a reasonable price. And they have a heck of a team. It’s been enjoyable covering the Gems this season.
My early pick for NBA Rookie of the Year next season: Keegan Murray of the Kings. He has a tremendous upside, and he continues to improve. I am a little biased, but this dude is really good.
Love listening to the Chicago White Sox broadcasts on television. Veteran analyst Steve Stone is still one of the best in the business. His baseball expertise is top-notch, and he also brings plenty of humor and personality to the booth.
Curious to see how the new Quincy University wrestling program comes together over the next few years.
Bring Brittney Griner home.
Quincy High School and Quincy Notre Dame are scheduled to square off to open the prep football season late next month. Should be an interesting game to watch.
Busch Stadium is a great place to watch baseball. Outstanding atmosphere in an awesome ballpark. Love going to games there.
Cardinal fans won’t want to hear this, but I also need to make a trip to Wrigley Field this summer. It is a historic, unique and special place to watch a ballgame.
I have been a Washington Redskins fan nearly my entire life, and now I will be pulling for the Washington Commanders this fall. Wasn’t initially a big fan of the new nickname, but I am starting to like it.
I still need to head out and play some golf at some point this summer.
It won’t be long before prep sports shift into high gear with the start of the fall seasons on the horizon. Looking forward to seeing what unfolds during the 2022-23 school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.