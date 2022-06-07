June 1 marked the seven-month anniversary of my tenure as sports editor of the Herald-Whig.
It has a been wild, wacky and crazy ride.
And it has been quite a journey filled with memorable moments.
During my time here, we have had six area teams that have played for a state championship. I am proud to say that I was able to cover all six of those events.
Here are a few snapshots from those experiences during a magical 2021-22 school year:
Ashley Wagner and Amanda Stephens were phenomenal in leading Southeastern to the state title match in volleyball. The Suns nearly pulled off an upset in the finals before coming up just short. The emotional post-match scene where Coach Tim Kerr hugged his daughter, Ani, was priceless. That was a fun team to watch.
It didn’t go Hannibal’s way during the state football finals, but it was amazing to see the incredible community support the Pirates received for the title game at the University of Missouri. They definitely have a shot to make it back there. Running back Aneyas Williams just finished his sophomore year, but he already has 15 NCAA Division I offers. The most recent are from national powers Alabama and Notre Dame. He is an excellent prospect and an impressive young man.
The highlight of the school year was watching Quincy Notre Dame capture its sixth state title in girls basketball. Coach Eric Orne and Co. persevered through adversity to turn in an amazing postseason run. The IHSA sent the Lady Raiders far from home for every game, but it didn’t matter. QND star Abbey Schreacke was clutch all season and especially when it counted most. She was a deserving recipient of state player of the year. She is the best girls basketball player I have ever covered — and she has another prep season to go. Abbey is a selfless, mature and incredible young lady.
The Liberty Eagles were simply a joy to watch. Liberty had a veteran and experienced squad who exemplified what it meant to play team basketball. Coach Greg Altmix did a superb job. The underdog Eagles threw a scare into heavily favored Yorkville Christian in the title game. The adversity star guard Cannen Wolf overcame was impressive. He’s an outstanding young man with a bright future ahead.
Quincy Notre Dame did it again in the spring by winning its sixth state title in girls soccer. Mark Longo is an outstanding coach with a unique personality. The Lady Raiders won without a senior starter and they prevailed in the finals without leading scorer Lia Quintero. Look for Quintero to come back strong from a knee injury. She’s as tough of a competitor as I have ever been around. And she is a remarkable kid with a magnetic personality. Eva Dickerman and Sage Stratton also played superbly all season for the Lady Raiders. You won’t find a player that works harder or plays with more fire and energy than Stratton. She’s only a freshman and has already played a key role on two state championship teams for QND.
I didn’t see a lot of them, but it was enjoyable to follow the Brown County Hornets as they made history with their best finish in school history. This was an excellent baseball team with great players and coaches. Jared Hoots did a great job, and you could see what this group meant to him when the veteran coach became emotional after the Hornets finished second Saturday in Peoria. The strong community support and the swarm of green jerseys in the stands at the state tournament was impressive to see.
I want to thank the players and coaches from these teams plus all of the others I covered during my first school year in Quincy.
It’s been a heck of a ride.
