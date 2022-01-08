The buzzer sounded and the first quarter ended.
After eight minutes of basketball, the scoreboard read:
Lincoln 5
Quincy 3
This wasn’t a game from the Peach Basket Era.
Or from a game involving Norman Dale’s “four passes before you shoot” 1950s Hickory team in the movie Hoosiers.
It was from the quarterfinals of the Prairie Farms Holiday Classic during the final week of 2021.
The first eight minutes of play produced a grand total of eight points.
This wasn’t a game involving teams incapable of scoring. Lincoln‘s boys entered the game undefeated and Quincy had just one loss.
That game was the perfect illustration of why high school basketball badly needs a shot clock.
Quite simply, a shot clock speeds up the game and the pace of play increases considerably.
The end result is that a faster game makes the game more entertaining.
And more enjoyable to play.
Speed up the game and it becomes more appealing to fans.
Having a shot clock also better prepares boys’ and girls’ players for when they transition to compete at the collegiate level.
Yes, there would be a cost involved for schools to add a shot clock to their gymnasiums, but I can’t imagine it would be all that expensive.
Schools would have to find another volunteer/worker to operate the clock and referees would have one more aspect of the game to keep an eye on.
But it would be more than worth it to add a shot clock.
By the way, Quincy rallied to win the aforementioned game 33-30 over Lincoln.
It wasn’t a thing of beauty. Or much fun to watch. The score was close, and the ending was compelling because of that. The rest of the game wasn’t.
There really is no need to have games like that.
Illinois has a proud, storied and incredible tradition at the prep level in the game of basketball.
And it will be enhanced even further with the implementation of a shot clock.
Lincoln is a team known for its deliberate style where it slows the game down and limits possessions. That style of play can disrupt and frustrate a high-scoring team like Quincy.
And there also are teams less talented who hold the ball to try and stay in games.
Teams will stall and go several minutes at a time without looking to score. That shouldn’t be allowed to happen.
Adding a 30- or 35-second shot clock would be a positive step for improving the tempo and the quality of play.
Even with a shot clock, less talented teams who are well-coached and execute efficiently can still excel.
Quincy Notre Dame boys’ coach Kevin Meyer said adding the shot clock is “inevitable.”
He said it may take away some of the “purity” at the prep level, but teams will adapt.
Quincy High boys’ coach Andy Douglas said his team sees “less than a handful of teams that hold the ball at times for longer than 45 seconds” during the season.
Douglas does favor adding a shot clock while acknowledging concerns about cost and finding people to run the shot clock.
Quincy Notre Dame’s Eric Orne offers an interesting perspective as an administrator and head girls’ basketball coach.
As an administrator, he acknowledges the challenges with cost and finding enough scoreboard personnel.
As a highly successful coach, his teams rely on an effective full-court press and excel running the floor. A shot clock really isn’t much of an issue for the Lady Raiders.
“At the same time, I’m also old school in many ways,” Orne said, “and not sure our state really needs to adopt it at this point.”
All those coaches do make valid points. The shot clock issue is a popular topic of discussion in Illinois and other states.
Trust me, I don’t want to see a run-and-gun YMCA style basketball game with no strategy and no defense being played.
But in many instances, I would like a faster pace of play at the high school level.
A much faster pace.
Speed the game up with a shot clock in high school basketball.
And the games will be more enjoyable to watch. And more fun for the athletes to play in.
Going to a shot clock is the way to go.
If the cost and the logistics can be managed, it’s worth a shot.
