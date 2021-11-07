Sunday columns are something I really enjoyed writing on a weekly basis during a previous stop as a newspaper sports editor.
And it is a tradition I want to start while launching a new era as the Sports Editor for The Herald-Whig.
I am trying to learn as much as I can about the local and area sports scene in and around Quincy as we begin the winter sports seasons. I really appreciate the feedback that I’ve already received from many of you.
I’m open to suggestions and feedback. Keep it coming.
Here are a few random thoughts and observations from the local and national sports scenes that I’ve had in recent days:
I am a huge fan of historic venues, and it was fun to experience QU Stadium for a Quincy University football game on Saturday. It was an awesome atmosphere and venue – I love covering football on a sun-splashed Saturday afternoon in the fall.
I can’t wait to attend my first Quincy High School home basketball game. I’ve known about their strong tradition for decades and I can’t wait to experience a Blue Devils game first-hand.
It was interesting to see the joy and exuberance on the faces of the Quincy Notre Dame volleyball team as the Raiders advanced through the prep postseason. You can’t help but love how passionate these girls are.
There is a great video of Southeastern's celebration after it clinched its first state volleyball berth in 20 years. It is so awesome to see the reaction of the players jumping for joy after the Suns won their Super-Sectional on Friday night.
There is nothing quite like seeing communities and schools rally behind their high school sports teams during the playoffs. You can’t beat it.
College football needs to go to an eight-team playoff. I’ve said it for years. If Cincinnati goes undefeated and is left out of the four-team playoff, the system is broken. Very broken. Go to eight teams and none of the legitimate title contenders will be left out.
Will the Kansas City Chiefs return to their winning ways in the NFL? Everyone keeps waiting for Patrick Mahomes and Co. to start clicking again.
Anyone else sick of all the Aaron Rodgers drama in Green Bay? Make it stop.
Will the Lakers make another run at the NBA title? LeBron James is already hobbled with various injuries during the early stages of the season.
Steph Curry is the greatest shooter in basketball history. He is just phenomenal. He can make shots from virtually anywhere on the court.
Michael Jordan is the greatest basketball player of all-time. There will never be another player of his caliber.
How strong will the Fighting Illini be this winter? It could be another fun year for college basketball in Champaign.
If you haven’t checked out the Ultimate Fighting Championships, it is definitely worth your time. The elite mixed martial arts events are highly entertaining and competitive. These athletes – male and female – are amazing.
Where is the best place to play golf in Quincy? Weird question with the weather getting colder, but I love to play. Cold weather makes me miss warm summer days on the course.
I’m looking forward to attending a St. Louis Blues hockey game at some point this winter. I saw a game years ago at their old arena. Let me know if you have any extra tickets.
And thanks for reading.
Feel free to contact me at csesker@whig.com with any feedback you have.
