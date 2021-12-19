Wrestling is the sport that is the king of all handshakes.
It starts when teams line up for pre-match introductions and shake hands.
Wrestlers shake hands before and after every match.
Following a match, athletes shake the opposing coach’s hand. And then after a dual, teams go through a handshake line.
Enough already. The excessive number of handshakes has spiraled out of control at sporting events.
Especially when you consider some recent occurrences where athletes and coaches became upset immediately after games ended.
Tension in the handshake line resulted in altercations at a couple of high school basketball games in Iowa. One resulted in a fight where a student was arrested and charged with willful injury.
A pair of college wrestling duals – Iowa vs. Iowa State and Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State – resulted in words being exchanged in one dual and a wrestler being shoved and taken to the ground in another.
The solution to preventing some of these actions is simple. Stop with all the handshakes.
That in no way means that sportsmanship isn’t important. It should still be a huge area of emphasis, especially at the high school level.
But ditch the handshake lines that take place immediately after events.
Teams often are still wound up, upset and emotional right after a hard-fought competitive battle.
And having to shake hands right after a two- or three-hour event concludes, when you’re coping with a heartbreaking setback, is not easy.
In the NCAA, coaches and athletes are typically given a short “cooling off period” to compose themselves before meeting with the media.
They should do something similar when it comes to the postgame handshakes.
Believe me, the cooling off time makes a significant difference. Especially with emotions running sky-high during a highly competitive event.
If teams or players want to shake hands with their opponent after an event, let that be their prerogative.
That’s what they do in the National Football League and in other professional sports.
I do like the handshake line at the end of the Stanley Cup playoffs for hockey, but that is done is a very respectful, formal and classy manner.
When games resumed after being shut down by COVID, safety precautions were being taken and teams didn’t shake hands. They instead would wave at each other in a respectful show of sportsmanship after a game.
I think that is the way to go. Show some respect, but don’t get in a line that may lead to an altercation, confrontation or a shouting match.
Anyone who has been involved in a competitive athletic setting knows how much goes into it.
There is an abundance of preparation and practice time followed by the time spent battling an opponent in the actual game or match.
Trust me, I’m as big of a proponent of sportsmanship as anyone. And being respectful of your opponent should remain a top priority.
During a game, athletes need to stay composed and focused while conducting themselves in a civilized manner where their team is not penalized. And that’s not easy to do sometimes.
When I competed in athletics at the high school and college levels, I typically enjoyed shaking the hand of a worthy opponent after an event as a show of respect.
But I also had opponents I really didn’t want to interact or engage with immediately after a hard-fought battle.
As the son of a coach, I’ve been around athletics more than half a century and the bottom line is this:
All the handshaking that is done in sports these days is way too excessive.
And unnecessary.
A simple, cordial and respectful wave after the game between teams is more than sufficient in my book.
