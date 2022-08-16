Many of you are aware of this already from my posts on social media, but this is my last week as Sports Editor at the Herald-Whig.
I have been offered a new professional opportunity, and Friday will be my last day in Quincy.
I want to thank all of the players, coaches, athletic directors, colleagues and everyone else for being so kind, helpful and supportive during my time in Gem City. I have been very blessed to cover two state championship teams and four others that made the state title game/match during my tenure here.
Covering the state champion girls’ basketball and girls’ soccer teams from Quincy Notre Dame was a blast. It was an absolute thrill to follow those excellent teams as they navigated tough roads to becoming the best in Illinois.
QND standouts Abbey Schreacke and Lia Quintero are two of the best athletes I have ever covered. And they are even better people. They are outstanding young ladies with bright futures ahead of them. It makes me sad that I won’t be able to cover their senior seasons.
I really enjoyed following the Quincy High boys’ basketball team. They went from winning just three games in the 2020-21 season to having a memorable campaign this past winter. The Blue Devils won conference, regional and sectional titles before dropping a heartbreaker to finish one win short of the final four at state.
QHS standouts Jeremiah Talton and Bradley Longcor were so much fun to watch. And it was great to get to know those young men on a personal level. Can’t wait to see how JT and Brad fare in the future.
The Quincy High boys’ basketball games have the best pregame show, by far, of any that I have seen at the prep level in any sport. It gave me goosebumps every time that I witnessed it. And the pep band was phenomenal as well.
Sharing the emotional story of Liberty's Cannen Wolf and Grace Schell was really important and impactful for me. I am so impressed by how Cannen and the Schell family have honored Grace and how the #BeLikeGrace movement has positively impacted so many people. I will continue to wear my red bracelet when I depart from here. I never had a chance to meet Grace, but after learning her story she inspires me every day.
There are so many people I want to thank for everything they have done for me. It makes me emotional just thinking about having to say goodbye to so many wonderful people here in Quincy.
I do want to give a special shoutout to Eric Orne, Andy Douglas, Mark Longo, Lori Vogel, Laura McClelland, Theresa Quintero, Chris Duerr, Jake Rongholt, Zach Richardson, Brendan Reidy, Mark Meyer, Cam Adams, Tammy Rupp and so many more of you for being such awesome humans.
Quincy is a great sports town and I’m going to miss it – especially when basketball season rolls around. I have enjoyed getting to know so many of you and it has been an honor having an opportunity to share your stories.
I am incredibly grateful to all of the people who have been so welcoming during my time here.
Thank you for reading.
And thank you Quincy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.