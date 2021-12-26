I have always loved the holidays. It’s a little different when you’re just a few weeks away from turning 56, but this time of year is always something special.
I love reconnecting with family and friends, and I really enjoy this time of year from a sports perspective.
College football bowl season is in full swing as we move toward crowning a national champion.
And the NFL playoffs will be kicking off soon. Those games are always enjoyable and intriguing to watch.
Basketball, wrestling and hockey seasons are in full swing. High school teams are gearing up for holiday tournaments.
What’s not to like?
I’m also taking time to remember cherished friends and loved ones that I have lost during a challenging 2021.
Here are a few of my random thoughts as we finish opening the last few presents of the Christmas season:
Hate to say it, but I’m expecting an Alabama-Georgia rematch in the college football title game. And the Crimson Tide look like the team to beat. Let’s just hope we move to an 8-team playoff or more in the near-future.
If you love wrestling, check out the Iowa-Penn State dual meet next month. It’s going to be an incredible match between two elite programs.
I’ve covered four Quincy High School boys’ home basketball games this season and the atmosphere has been incredible every time. The pregame show is almost as good as the show on the court.
Quincy Notre Dame junior Abbey Schreacke is really good at basketball. The all-stater simply does it all for a Lady Raiders team that could make a run at a state championship this season.
Who is going to watch the Winter Olympics?
Love watching the fire, intensity and passion Andy Douglas brings from the sidelines. I witnessed it first-hand while sitting just a few feet away from the QHS boys’ coach during their game at Quincy Notre Dame.
The Kansas City Chiefs will return to the Super Bowl again this season. Their opponent: the Green Bay Packers. KC will win in a shootout, 45-42.
There are no athletes tougher than wrestlers. And you can’t prove me wrong.
Notre Dame’s basketball venue – The Pit – provides one of the best atmospheres that I’ve experienced. Great place to watch a girls or a boys game. QND has two outstanding veteran head coaches in Eric Orne and Kevin Meyer.
The top-notch basketball in Quincy isn’t just at the prep level. Check out a Quincy University basketball game – women’s or men’s – sometime this winter. First-year QU coach Kaci Bailey is already making an impact with the women and Ryan Hellenthal has the men playing really well right now. The Hawks play an entertaining brand of basketball and are well-coached.
And don’t forget about John Wood CC. The Blazers have another solid, nationally ranked men’s team at the junior-college level.
The pep bands at Quincy High and QND are outstanding. A great pep band adds so much to creating an awesome and electric atmosphere for a sporting event.
I was eager to check out the new movie about Kurt Warner and it didn’t disappoint when I saw it Friday afternoon. The reviews that I’ve seen have been excellent and I give it two thumbs up. It’s an incredible story, as many of you already know.
The recent warm weather we have experienced has made me think about my favorite sport – baseball. When do pitchers and catchers report?
My Aunt Linda’s homemade caramels are the best holiday treat in the history of the world.
Hope everyone had a great Christmas.
Stay safe and take care of each other.
Let’s all look forward to a Happy New Year in 2022!
