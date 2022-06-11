There is seemingly always something to follow in the world of sports.
And now is no exception.
Here are a few of my random observations from what I’ve witnessed in recent weeks:
I really enjoyed following the Women’s College World Series this year. ESPN’s coverage is excellent and there are some outstanding players in this event. Loved watching when Oklahoma power hitting standout Jocelyn Alo stepped to the plate. She is amazing player.
Peoria’s Dozer Park, home of the Class A Chiefs, is an awesome venue for the Illinois state baseball tournament. Brown County played well in finishing second in Class 1A. They had a large contingent in green supporting the Hornets.
Steph Curry remains the best shooter in the history of basketball. His biggest issue now appears to be trying to stay healthy.
Quincy High track stars Jett Rose and Anna Schuering are outstanding runners who are even better people. They are two of the nicest kids I interviewed all year. You can’t help but pull for young people like that to excel.
St. Louis Cardinals veteran Nolan Arenado may end up being the best defensive third baseman to ever play the game of baseball. Loved him when I lived in Colorado – and it is fun seeing most of his games here.
The team chemistry on the Quincy Notre Dame girls’ soccer team was off the charts. QND made a steady progression the entire season and it culminated with the program’s sixth state title. The Lady Raiders had an outstanding team.
Hannibal High School star Aneyas Williams just received football scholarship offers from traditional powers Alabama and Notre Dame. And then one from Michigan State. That’s 16 DI offers for Williams now. I have never seen anything like it. He still has two years of high school left.
I don’t watch a lot of hockey, but I always check out the Stanley Cup Finals. It’s one of the best events on the sports calendar. Love the sportsmanship displayed after the final game. Looking forward to watching it later this month.
I have played one round of putt-putt this year, but I need to hit the golf course one of these days. It won’t be pretty, but I always enjoy playing.
I am picking the Boston Celtics to win the NBA title.
Make sure and check out a Quincy Gems game this summer. It’s good, quality baseball in a fun environment. And the Gems are off to a good start this season.
The College World Series in Omaha is coming up. It’s one of my favorite events. I covered it six times when I worked for the newspaper there. It’s not Rosenblatt Stadium, but it’s still a great event and an awesome environment.
Looking forward to a trip to Boston’s historic Fenway Park next week to check out a couple of games between the Cardinals and the Red Sox. Should be fun.
