There has been more than a fair share of traveling during the Illinois high school postseason.
And I’m not talking about on the basketball court.
This is about the excessive amount of traveling these boys’ and girls’ hoops teams have had to endure on long bus rides again this winter.
Illinois is a very big state. I am fully aware of that. And I also understand seeding teams for the entire postseason – something I’m strongly in favor of.
But the hundreds of miles and the number of hours these teenage kids are having to travel to pursue their basketball dreams is simply too much.
Just consider the Quincy Notre Dame girls. This is an excellent team that was the No. 1 seed in its regional and had been ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 2A.
Notre Dame played at Springfield (roughly 220 miles round trip) in its first two regional games. It followed with two trips to Waverly (200 miles round trip) for its two sectional dates.
A trip to Beardstown (120 miles round trip) then followed in the Super-Sectional.
That’s a grand total of nearly 1,000 miles in a school bus for five playoff games.
A team like Notre Dame earned the right to host at least a game or two to start the tournament.
Illini West’s girls had been ranked as high as third in 2A, but still had to play at Camp Point Central in the regional.
Seeding of teams could be more regionalized early on so schools can play closer to home. And the higher seed should not play on a lower seed’s home court.
Teams obviously will have to travel longer distances the deeper they go in the postseason, but why not keep some of these teams closer to home earlier in the tournament.
Kids shouldn’t be getting home at midnight on a Tuesday night, and then have to get up early and go to class the next morning.
With larger schools, like Class 4A Quincy, obviously they are going to have to travel more with the larger schools located two or more hours away.
I drove 264 miles round trip to cover the QHS-O’Fallon boys game Friday night in Alton. The long drive didn’t deter Blue Devil fans from showing up.
Quincy had a large and boisterous crowd at Alton on Friday that filled nearly half of the gym. The Blue Devil contingent was at least triple the size of O’Fallon’s crowd. And O’Fallon was only 35 miles away.
Let a place like Quincy, where you know the stands will be packed, host postseason games.
The Blue Devils made two trips to Alton in a span of four days. They didn’t arrive back home until midnight last Tuesday night/Wednesday morning.
QHS is scheduled to travel 300 miles round trip to face Collinsville on its home court in a sectional semifinal Tuesday. That hardly seems fair.
And then if Quincy wins, it is scheduled to go back to Collinsville again for the sectional final on Friday.
I did see that this Tuesday’s Moline-Normal game was moved from Collinsville to Pekin. Now that makes sense instead of forcing both teams to travel that far.
More common sense like that needs to be used with future scheduling.
Having predetermined sites for regionals and sectionals also doesn’t help with the huge amount of travel. Adjustments should be made for sites as the tournament progresses.
If Moline and Quincy both win Tuesday, they would be scheduled to meet Friday night in Collinsville. That would be a 500-mile trek round trip from the Quad Cities for Moline.
I know there is no simple solution for the Illinois High School Association, but there has to be options and solutions for reducing the excessive amount of traveling these teams are doing.
I understand the logistics being difficult in many cases, especially with the larger schools, but it seems like way too much traveling to me.
