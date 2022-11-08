When Tim Kerr was asked how far his team’s Super Sectional trip was to Lanark, he offered a candid and clever response.
“It might as well be in Antarctica,” Kerr quipped late last week.
Kerr, the long-time volleyball coach at Southeastern High School, knows all about long road trips during the Illinois postseason.
Kerr also is the team’s bus driver. He drove his team three hours to Lanark on Friday and three hours home after the Suns season ended one win short of state in Class 1A.
That same day, Quincy Notre Dame traveled 199 miles and three hours one way to Princeton, located nearly an hour east of the Quad Cities on I-80.
And then the Lady Raiders boarded a bus for a three-hour trip home later that evening.
Six hours on a bus Friday for a match that lasted all of 65 minutes.
Notre Dame traveled a total of 14 hours and 870 miles to play three volleyball matches in a five-day span last week.
That’s too much. Way too much.
The time and miles these teams are traveling is excessive.
It is ridiculous what is being asked of these high school athletic teams by the Illinois High School Association.
Genoa-Kingston, who edged QND in the 2A Super Sectional, traveled less than half the distance Notre Dame did for that match.
The QND boys’ soccer team made two long trips to Mendota in the sectional before traveling to Chillicothe for the Super Sectional.
The two-hour drive to East Peoria for the state tournament was actually shorter than the three previous trips for the Raiders.
Even though all of these teams were highly ranked in their respective classes, they were still forced to travel long distances to compete in the postseason .
All of these road trips aren’t exactly inexpensive when you factor in the cost of fuel and all of the mileage put on school vehicles.
Not to mention the time and expense for families who travel to watch their sons and daughters compete.
It seemed silly that Notre Dame and Macomb played their sectional volleyball final in Farmington last Wednesday night.
That trip was four-plus hours round trip for QND and two hours for Macomb.
Quincy and Macomb are only 67 miles apart. In that case, there was no reason to have all that extra travel.
Especially when these student-athletes have school the next day.
Notre Dame did host regionals for boys’ soccer and volleyball this fall.
But Southeastern, despite being a No. 1 seed and the returning state runner-up, had to make two trips to Biggsville in three days for its regional in volleyball.
Kerr said those two trips totaled around 250 miles. Why not let the Suns host the regional if they are the top seed?
Quincy obviously is not centrally located and that forces teams from here to travel longer distances.
The IHSA wants to seed all the teams for its postseason tournaments. That adds longer road trips to the schedule.
But a little common sense might work better in having teams playing closer to home.
A combination of seeding and a more regionalized schedule could easily cut down on travel.
Having games and matches so far away also makes it much more difficult for the media to cover them.
Illinois is obviously a huge state with long distances between teams in the northern and southern parts of the state.
Schedules and sites are set prior to the postseason, but adjustments should be allowed as the playoffs progress in cases where travel can be significantly reduced.
It didn’t make much sense last year for Quincy High to play Normal Community in Collinsville last March in a sectional boys’ basketball final.
Why not play at a neutral site in Springfield and cut the travel time for both schools by more than half?
There probably isn’t a sure-fire solution to this issue.
But it seems like there definitely is a way to cut down on travel by looking at how postseason pairings and brackets are done.
You obviously want the best teams playing at the state tournament, but you also don’t want to beat them down with excessive travel while trying to get there.
Something definitely needs to change.
The student-athletes in this state certainly deserve better. And the IHSA needs to do better.
