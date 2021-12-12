Mark Reiland had the type of smile that could light up a room.
You just didn’t see it much.
He fit many of the qualities of an elite and successful wrestler.
Tough, strong, competitive and tenacious.
He was a big dude with an intimidating presence.
Mark Reiland is a name many area wrestling fans here will likely recognize. He was an NCAA champion for the University of Iowa and a highly successful high school coach whose teams were nationally ranked.
But beyond the sometimes gruff and grumpy exterior was an extraordinary person.
Once you got to know Mark, you discovered what a tremendous person he was with a selfless, generous and giving nature. He was a bit of a teddy bear underneath his gritty exterior.
It is making me sad right now that I’m writing this about him in the past tense. It just doesn’t seem real.
Mark died last week at the way too young age of 52.
I’m sharing his story because of the widespread impact he had on so many people, young and old, in athletics.
That was evident with the huge outpouring of love, prayers and support that flooded social media after the news broke of his sudden passing.
Mark provided so many opportunities for young men and women in the sport of wrestling.
And paved the way for many of them to go on to successful lives and careers because of his impact.
He not only developed young people into excellent wrestlers but also into outstanding citizens and people.
One of his Iowa City West wrestlers, Derek St. John, went on to win an NCAA title for Iowa.
He also devoted hundreds of hours of his time in the spring and summer with his long association with USA Wrestling.
He coached freestyle and Greco-Roman, he was USAW’s state chairman for Iowa and was a member of the board for the national organization.
I’ve now lost three friends, including Mark, to COVID-19 in 2021. I had a rough battle of my own with it earlier this year. COVID is no joke and still needs to be taken seriously.
I know almost everyone has their own experience with COVID unfortunately and most of them are not pleasant.
It’s sad, devastating and heartbreaking to see what it has done.
It is so unfortunate that many people won’t be with their friends and family this year because of this awful virus that has taken so many.
Mark Reiland was taken from us far too soon. He leaves an incredible legacy behind.
No doubt, many of the lessons he taught will live on with people he positively impacted. That’s the message here: sports can make such a significant difference in a young person’s life. And people like Reiland have provided that for so many.
The events of this past week certainly make you sit back, reflect and appreciate what you have. And also remember those special people that you have lost.
Cherish this time with family and friends this holiday season.
Take care of yourself. And your loved ones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.