BLOOMINGTON, Ill. – There is always something special about a state tournament.
Always.
It doesn’t matter what sport. Or what season. Or how big or small the schools are.
There is something special about battling and competing for a state championship in high school athletics.
It’s not all about winning. Sports teaches you so many life lessons in a highly competitive environment.
It’s also about the journey, displaying good sportsmanship, building relationships and representing your school in a dignified manner.
You also learn to work as a team with each player performing a key role on the team’s road to success.
No doubt, seeing your local team excel also is something that galvanizes these small towns and is a source of huge pride in communities across the state.
But let’s face it. Winning is fun – it is exhilarating, fulfilling and rewarding. There aren’t many feelings you experience in life that replicate having an opportunity to compete for a state title.
And see all of hard work, persistence and diligence pay off at the most opportune juncture of the season.
The Southeastern Lady Suns were in that position as they played for a Class 1A volleyball title Saturday morning at Illinois State’s Redbird Arena.
Southeastern High School is located in Augusta, a small west central Illinois town of less than 1,000 people.
The Lady Suns battled teams from much larger Illinois cities of Springfield and Champaign during its trip to state.
And they were the lone public school to qualify for the state volleyball tournament in Class 1A.
It definitely had a little bit of a Hoosiers feel to it.
It was impressive to see how Southeastern, making its first state trip in two decades, performed like a seasoned tournament veteran in the 1A semifinals.
Freshman Amanda Stephens is really impressive. She’s a powerful hitter whose booming spikes are nearly impossible to stop.
She had plenty of help from her talented Suns teammates, namely Taylor Wagner and Ani Kerr.
Southeastern relied primarily on six players, who stayed on the court during the tension-filled matches.
The Lady Suns nearly took it the distance, winning the first set in the state championship match before dropping a heartbreaker to No. 1 St. Thomas More.
They had a heck of a run while playing just six players who never left the floor.
Wagner was magnificent in her final prep match. Looking forward to see how the talented player does at the collegiate level.
The IHSA has a great venue for state volleyball at Redbird Arena. It’s an excellent facility with an outstanding atmosphere as the fans are right on top of the court.
Making it to state in Illinois is very difficult with just four teams in each of four classes advancing to the final weekend.
Only one team in each class can go home with a state championship trophy.
But plenty of others still leave with an abundance of positive memories.
There was some outstanding volleyball played across all four classes in Bloomington this weekend.
It was definitely something to see.
