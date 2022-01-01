The highly anticipated new movie about Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner – American Underdog – hit theaters nationwide on Christmas Eve.
And I was eager to see it.
I was among those standing in line for the first showing in Quincy that afternoon at AMC Theaters.
Like many of you, I know the story of Warner well.
I grew up in eastern Iowa, just 40 miles away from where he did, and he’s only a handful of years younger than me.
I first wrote about Warner when I was in the first year of my professional career as a sportswriter in Burlington. One of our area teams, Fort Madison, was preparing to play Warner’s Cedar Rapids Regis team in the 1988 state football playoffs.
I continued to follow his career in college when he excelled as a senior at Northern Iowa.
And I interviewed Warner and wrote a feature story about him when he starred in the Arena Football League for the Iowa Barnstormers.
Warner also appears on the cover of a book I wrote this year about the history of the Iowa state high school football playoffs.
My co-author, Doug Newhoff, who covered him at UNI, interviewed Warner and wrote a chapter about him for the book.
Looking back, I also recalled another memorable experience involving Kurt Warner – driving to nearby Macomb to cover St. Louis Rams training camp at Western Illinois University.
During a steamy July practice in 1999, I noticed Warner while he warmed up with the other Rams quarterbacks.
It was impressive to see someone who didn’t play major college football, wasn’t drafted, and played Arena ball receiving his NFL opportunity.
Warner looked like he belonged. He demonstrated the arm strength needed to throw the deep passes. And he delivered the ball to his receivers with precision and accuracy.
None of us obviously had any idea what was about to unfold that season.
Warner took full advantage of an injury to starter Trent Green and went on to have one of the most incredible and unlikely seasons in National Football League history.
Warner became NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP after leading the Rams to the pinnacle of pro football.
That season set the stage for a Hall of Fame career where he played in three Super Bowls over 12 NFL seasons.
Warner is regarded as one of the best undrafted players in NFL history. It’s hard to argue with that.
When he emerged for the Rams, many of you learned Warner’s amazing backstory. And the hardships he and his wife, Brenda, endured on their tumultuous journey.
Those struggles are chronicled and captured extremely well in the movie about Warner’s life.
American Underdog is an excellent movie with an all-star cast that delivers.
Actors Zachary Levi and Anna Paquin are fantastic in their portrayals of Kurt and Brenda Warner.
Veteran actor Bruce McGill was superb as his Arena League coach and Dennis Quaid was solid as Rams coach Dick Vermeil.
And I was impressed with the performance Chance Kelly gave in his role as St. Louis offensive coordinator Mike Martz.
The football scenes were very realistic and well-done. That was a concern about that when some of the early trailers for the movie came out, but they came out well.
As movies typically do, they did take a few liberties with some of the facts.
Without giving away too much, UNI has been playing its home football games indoors since the mid-1970s.
And a powerful scene before a big game, shown near the end of the movie, never really happened.
Not a big fan of when they do that, but that’s what Hollywood does to try and make its movies better.
They base movies on true stories. And that’s what they did here.
The storytelling was tremendous and the movie captures Warner’s remarkable story extremely well.
The movie definitely is inspiring. It makes you think, it makes you laugh, and it makes you cry.
It also shows that dreams really can come true.
Check out this movie. It is well worth your time.
I give it two thumbs up. And highly recommend it.
