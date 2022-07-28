Football season is right around the around the corner. And that’s a very good thing.
Football season is right around the around the corner. And that’s a very good thing.
I love fall, and not just for the cooler weather. It is the best time of year to be a sports fan.
Baseball is my favorite sport, but football is my favorite sport to watch.
High school, college, pro – I love it all.
Here are some football observations I wanted to share with the season opener between Quincy High and Quincy Notre Dame less than a month away:
The college football landscape has changed significantly with the transfer portal and NIL, and I’m glad to see players benefiting more. But when games kick off, it won’t seem much different. Stadiums in major conferences will still be packed, the atmosphere will be electric, and the competition level will be outstanding.
How will Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes respond after a tough finish to last season? Look for a huge bounce back season for him.
Michigan at Iowa. October 1 at Kinnick Stadium. Can’t wait for the rematch of the Big Ten championship game. It’s going to be crazy.
Will the Chicago Bears be any better this season?
I would love to see an SEC football game in person someday. Not an Alabama fan, but might be fun to see the Crimson Tide play at home.
Green Bay’s Lambeau Field is still my favorite football stadium I’ve been to in person with the Rose Bowl Stadium a close second. I really like Arrowhead Stadium as well.
Quincy University opens its season with back-to-back Thursday night home games. The Hawks have an explosive offense and should be entertaining to watch.
Make sure and check out Hannibal superstar Aneyas Williams this fall. He’s a special talent with a ton of Division I offers from top college programs.
I hope the Dallas Cowboys lose every game this season.
I like the idea of USC and UCLA competing in the Big Ten. They just need to make sure and add wrestling programs now.
Still trying to adjust to the fact that my favorite NFL team is now the Washington Commanders.
There is nothing quite like prep football on a Friday night. Looking forward to watching some top teams battle it out under the lights this fall in Iowa and Missouri.
My Super Bowl prediction: Buffalo Bills over Green Bay Packers. Buffalo has never won the big one, but this certainly could be the year.
